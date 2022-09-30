RayLin Morgan turned in a third straight solid regional pitching performance, allowing three hits and striking out a season-high 11 batters Friday as Haskell earned a Class 3A state tournament berth with a 6-1 win over Lincoln Christian in the 3A regional final played at Haskell.
“It’s awesome,” said Haskell coach Greg Wilson of his 31-4 team that took it a step further than last year’s team that was eliminated in this round despite winning 26 games.
“The girls stayed composed the whole time. I think we talked maybe a week or so ago about last year. We stayed the course, tried to simplify things and I think we played well all three games this regional.”
And it started in the circle with Morgan.
A two-out single off her in the first led to Lincoln Christian’s only run, but a two-spot in the top half of the first on a fielding error and wild pitch had already given her an early 2-0 lead.
“Maybe it's us being smarter and her being extremely sharp on her pitching,” Wilson said. “That’s the fourth time we’ve played them this year.
“Super proud of her and the work she puts in. I can tell you she’ll be up at the park tomorrow pitching on her own. She’s done a great job working to where she is and today, I mean we’ve always talked about throwing pitches that look like strikes, and playing on them being a little over-aggressive was a key to what happened.”
Morgan took it all in stride.
“Coaches call the pitches and I trust them,” she said. “We don’t make it bigger than it is. We go out and play our game, and hit like we know how.”
Haskell had split with Lincoln Christian in the regular season before the Haymakers won two in this regional, including a 3-1 win on Thursday.
3A at Tishomingo
Eufaula reached the finals after a 4-1 win over Spiro, but were again shut out by Tishomingo, this time 3-0 to end the Lady Ironheads’ season.
JJ Anderson no-hit Eufaula, striking out 13 and outdueling Avery Williams, who tossed a five-hitter in defeat. Williams struck out 15 in a three-hit, 4-0 shutout on Thursday.
Eufaula ends at 24-10.
Jadence Efurd was 3-for-3 against Spiro. Williams had a pair of doubles.
2A at Silo
Again, Silo broke Oktaha’s heart, scoring five unanswered runs then putting it away with a four-run fourth for a 10-2 win in the regional finals round Friday, holding the Lady Tigers (32-8) to three hits.
Silo won 7-6 in nine innings Thursday, forcing the Lady Tigers to have to beat them twice Friday. It wouldn’t get that far.
Charley Hampton struck out eight for Silo. Kirsten Berry had both of Oktaha’s RBIs.
Oktaha’s girls have been eliminated by Silo in basketball, slowpitch and now fastpitch in all of 2022's calendar year. Oktaha’s baseball team lost to Silo in the fall and spring championship games in the 2021-22 school year.
Ava Scott, Hannah Focht and Brynn Surmont had two hits each against Preston in a 5-0 win to get back at Silo.
