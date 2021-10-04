Fastpitch: Haskell falls short of state against defending champ
Haskell’s RayLin Morgan was outdueled by Tishomingo’s Jayden Anderson Monday afternoon and was victimized by four unearned runs in the process of a 6-0 loss in the championship round of the Class 3A regional tournament at Haskell.
Anderson struck out 10 and held Haskell (31-5) to four hits. Two of those came from Riley Westmoreland. She singled in the third but was stranded at third. She singled in the fifth and stole second, but was left there. Haskell also left runners on at the corners in the first.
A two-run home run in the first was all that Tishomingo needed. It was unearned thanks to a one-out error.
It’s Tishomingo’s fourth consecutive state trip and they’ll go for their third consecutive state title.
“Good teams make you make mistakes and teams that have been there, done that tend to compose themselves better,” Haskell coach Greg Wilson said. “But when you’ve won 30 games like our girls have you’ve done a whole lot more right than wrong and I’m proud of them.”
