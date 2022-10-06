Haskell’s battle with Lindsay on day one of the Class 3A state tournament began bumpy and stayed that way. The resilient Haymakers were able to make a run late, but their much-awaited state trip was shortened in a 5-3 quarterfinal loss Thursday at USA Hall of Fame Complex.
Haymaker pitcher RayLin Morgan got into trouble in the first, loading the bases with three walks. She hit Chloe Broussard with a pitch to push across a run, but got Madi McGowan on a come-backer to avoid further trouble.
Then Maklain Stinnett’s two-run home run in the second was unearned because of a leadoff error. Another error resulted in a run in the fourth to make it 4-0, and Jadyn Webb’s run-scoring single in the seventh appeared to have the game locked up for the Leopardettes.
Not quite.
Shania Burkhalter led off the seventh with a walk, then with one out, Josie Enkey walked. Riley Westmoreland grounded into a fielder’s choice with scored a run, then after Layla Markou singled, Lynzi Kelley’s two-run single made it a two-run game and brought Saylor Brown to the plate as the tying run.
Brown, who had Haskell’s only hit off Lindsay’s Riese Flood going into the inning with a single back in the fourth, flied out to right ended Haskell’s season at 31-5.
Morgan allowed five hits. Three of her runs were unearned.
Haskell, which hadn’t lost since Aug. 27, saw its 17-game win streak end. Lindsay (29-12) will carry a six-game win streak on to face Washington on Friday in the semifinals.
