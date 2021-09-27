Hilldale’s run of district titles came to an end Monday.
Seven unanswered runs punched Verdigris’ ticket claiming the District 4A-6 championship with a 7-4 win.
Hilldale (17-8-1, 9-2) needed to win and do so by more than three runs due to a 4-1 loss in the first meeting in late August.
No tiebreaker was needed.
Riley Bernoskie homered to lead off the game. In the third, Brooklyn Ellis’ two-run double to left plated Bernoskie and Lane Sloan. Kensley Allen’s sacrifice fly scored Lexi Cramp who had singled earlier, and the Lady Hornets not only appeared in command, but at that point had the necessary marginal points in the two games.
Ellis would run into trouble in the third. Back-to-back walks proved costly as did Bailey Cravens doubled one in and a sac fly pushed across another run, cutting the lead in half
An misplayed ball in right field and hit batsman in the fourth was followed by Daeya Moses’ three-run home run, and Verdigris (29-2, 12-0) had the lead for good.
Hilldale would get just one more hit, a two-out single in the sixth by Sydney Sapulpa, the only Lady Hornet with multiple hits (2-for-3).
Ellis gave up seven hits, struck out three and walked two.
Hilldale’s bid for a 10th consecutive state tournament ticket will have to go through a road trip. The Lady Hornets will play regionals next week at Bristow.
Hilldale is scheduled to finish district play at Stilwell on Tuesday.
