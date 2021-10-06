Edged out of the gate, Hilldale began a fight for its 10th consecutive state tournament trip from the bottom rung of the Class 4A regional at Bristow on Wednesday, eliminating Broken Bow 6-0.
Lexi Cramp didn’t waste any time setting the tone of the first step back. She took a 1-1 pitch over the left field fence, scoring Riley Barnoskie, who singled to lead off, and Laine Sloan.
In the fifth, Kinsley Allen doubled home Cramp and Corionna Hayes. Cramp had doubled with two outs and Hayes courtesy ran for Brooklyn Ellis, who was hit by a pitch.
Hilldale (19-11) will face Skiatook, a 1-0 loser to Bristow in the winner’s final, on Thursday. The winner will get Bristow and Hilldale would need to win twice to extend its state streak.
Skiatook beat Hilldale 2-1 in the opening round.
Cramp’s single to center in the first scored Barnoskie, but Skiatook answered with a two-out, two-run home run by Bailee Campbell in the bottom of the inning.
From that point, Rylin Clark’s one-out single in the fifth was the only baserunner by either team. Campbell’s was the only hit off Ellis, who struck out eight and walked none. Jadyn Whinery held Hilldale to three hits and struck out three.
Lady Tigers split
At the 4A regional being played at Stigler, Fort Gibson will also have to fight through the loser bracket.
Despite a 6-3 advantage on hits, the Lady Tigers lost to Stigler 7-2 in the matchup of first-round winners.
It was 4-0 Stigler when Peyton Russell reached on an infield error that scored Maycee Young, who delivered her third hit in as many at-bats, representing half of the Lady Tiger offense.
Fort Gibson (15-22) will face Cushing (16-18), which eliminated Oologah 9-1, with the winner having to defeat Stigler (24-9) twice. Stigler beat Cushing 2-1 in its opener, while Fort Gibson beat Oologah 1-0 and got its only run without a hit.
Against Oologah, it was scoreless until the Lady Tiger fifth when Young reached on a leadoff error, moved to second on Russell’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Erica Hornback’s groundout.
Kaiah Austin worked out of a pair of two-on innings in the second and fifth and allowed just three hits while striking out five. Kyla Scott had half of Fort Gibson’s four hits, going 2-for-3.
