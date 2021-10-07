Hilldale’s fastpitch season ended Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Skiatook in semfinal round of the Class 4A regional at Bristow.
Down 3-0 in the sixth, Landrie Sloan’s sacrifice fly scored Sydney Sapulpa from third. Sapulpa reached on an error and moved to second on Bailey McLain’s single. Lexi Cramp then singled home McLain. Ellis singled, moving Cramp into scoring position, but Kinsley Allen’s pop fly ended the inning.
Up to that point, Riley Barnsokie’s leadoff single to start the game and Sloan’s two-out single in the fifth were Hilldale’s only hits off Jadyn Whinery.
Skiatook got one run back when Ryleigh Lynn drew a bases-loaded walk off Brooklyn Ellis.
Whinery’s single in the third and Abby Carruthers’ two-run double in the fourth both came with two outs.
Hilldale, which ends a run of nine consecutive state tournament appearances, finishes 19-12 and lost eight of its last 11. The Lady Hornets don’t play slowpitch in the spring, but including that makes this the second consecutive softball season that no area team made state.
Bristow took the state ticket in this regional, defeating Skiatook 3-1 in the first game of the championship round.
Cushing 8,
Fort Gibson 0
In the 4A regional at Stigler, the Lady Tigers were double-whammed — managing just three hits and hurting themselves with eight errors.
Five of the runs against Kaiah Austin were unearned. Austin allowed six hits and walked one while striking out two. Her single in the fourth was followed one out later by Maycee Young’s single and ws the only time in the contest the Lady Tigers had two on in an inning.
The Lady Tigers finished at 15-21. Cushing lost to Stigler 5-3, sending the latter to state.
