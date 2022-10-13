Lexi Cramp’s three-run double highlighted a six-run Hilldale second which overcame an early 2-0 deficit and propelled the Lady Hornets past Perkins-Tryon 11-5 on Thursday at ASA Hall of Fame Complex and into the Class 4A semifinal round.
The Lady Hornets (24-9) will face top-seed Lone Grove at 11 a.m. Friday.
Bailey McClain misplayed a single to right by Ashley Larson, giving Perkins a 2-0 lead in the first. Hilldale would shake that off, and it would be the Perkins’ defense that would collapse — six errors in all — with some help from the Lady Hornets’ sticks, and at no time more so than the second inning.
Lilly Beverage reached on first baseman Chesni Lowry’s misplay of her grounder. Landrie Sloan singled to right. McClain then came up and her grounder at the circle and the left-hander Larson was flipped to third baseman Hannah Wolfe, who dropped it, loading the bases.
Beverage would score on a passed ball, which moved both Sloan and McClain up a base. Brooklyn Ellis drew an intentional walk, but not before a 2-0 delivery resulted in another passed ball, scoring Sloan. Layne Sloan then walked to reload the bases, setting the table for Cramp, the team leader in hitting with her .407 average coming in.
Kensley Allen plated Cramp with a single to center to finish off the inning’s work.
Hilldale never looked back, scoring 11 unanswered runs with at least one in every inning before the Demons mounted a small push in the sixth, scoring three before Madison Kastl’s groundout to Beverage at second ended the rally.
In the seventh, Ellis gave up a one-out double to Larson for one of Perkins’ nine hits, but got Chesni Lowry on a groundout and struck out Jaelin Cox to end the game with her 10th strikeout. Ellis walked none.
Larson had three of those hits.
McClain’s single to left and a run-scoring sacrifice fly by Ellis made it 8-2 in the third. Landrie Sloan’s single in the fourth scored Cramp, but pinch-runner Emma Noe was thrown out at the plate on the play to end the inning up 9-2. Sloan ended up 3-for-4 on the day.
Cramp’s groundout in the fifth scored McLain, and Sarah Chapa’s sac fly to center brought Beverage in in the sixth.
Hilldale in all had 10 hits.
