Hilldale’s Drew Riddle gave up two hits and struck out eight, and a controversial play between second and third blew the game open offensively for the Hornets in a 14-0 win over a previously unbeaten Verdigris Cardinals squad in Hilldale’s home opener Monday.
It was already 3-0 at the time when in the fourth, Skye Been’s grounder at Verdigris shortstop Daryn Moses resulted in a collision with Bree Galvan coming from second. Verdigris coach Brian Keith argued for runner interference but didn’t get the call overturned.
Madi Folsom scored from third, Galvan was safe at third, and with Celeste Wood up, Moses dropped a pop-up, adding another run before Riddle drew a bases-loaded walk.
The 6-0 lead would swell to 14-0 in the inning.
Keely Ibarra’s two-run single, RBI singles by Brooklyn Ellis, Madi Folsom, Galvan, then Wood, who banged a double that bounded off the wall in right for a run in the second, took three off the bases with a double off the wall to finish the 11-run, 15-batter festival.
“Brian felt like she had a play on the ball, I don’t know,” said Hilldale coach Darren Riddle of the cousin of Connors State baseball coach Perry Keith and Cardinals’ mentor. “I thought the ball was hit more up the middle and their girl came forward.
“For them it was unfortunate. It did unravel, and a call that doesn’t go your way, an error, anything bad can trigger that. It’s happened to me before, I know it’s happened to him several times.”
Drew Riddle had the only two baserunner inning in the circle in the fifth with a single to right and a walk, but got her final strikeout and a flyout to Riley Barnoskie in center to end the game.
For the right-hander that’s headed for the University of Tulsa, there was special motivation Monday. She became an aunt for the first time this weekend when her oldest sister and former All-Phoenix MVP Danielle gave birth to Lexington Kai Easley in Hawaii.
“This was for him. Kind of unfair that (my parents) get to go over there and I’ve got to wait ’til February,” the reigning MVP said with a grin.
Riddle has actually thrown two shutouts as an aunt, the other a 6-0 win over Henryetta on Saturday in the Broken Arrow Tournament. But this, unlike an event scrambled by teams withdrawing due to COVID-19 and an 0-2 start in the initial pandemic hurdle of the 2020 campaign, this was in a bit more normal circumstances in front of a decent home crowd.
“It did feel a lot more normal,” said her coach and new grandfather, whose team is now 3-2. “The first night up there we didn’t play well, a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes. Two good teams (Deer Creek and Coweta), we didn’t play well against, but we bounced back Saturday and then I thought we hit the ball hard all day today.”
Wood, another TU bound Hornet, was 2-for-4 with four RBIs in the leadoff spot. Folsom was 3-for-3, all singles, with one RBI. Along with her two RBIs, Ibarra gunned down a runner attempting to steal second in the first inning.
Verdigris is now 3-1.
Hilldale hosts Locust Grove on Thursday.
