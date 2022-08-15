The contrast was striking.
Hilldale had just come off a weekend including three Class 6A teams in the Broken Arrow tournament, beating Mustang and Muskogee with a loss to defending state champion Southmoore for the Lady Hornets’ first and only loss this season.
Porum came in 3-1 and out of Class A and was facing a whole different type of pitcher for the first time.
Hilldale’s Brooklyn Ellis no-hit the Lady Panthers over five innings, striking out 11, and the 4A hosts cruised to a 10-0 win to go to 6-1 on the year.
Porum coach Keely Hallman had no regrets.
“You don’t want to feed them to the wolves but that’s kind of what we’ve done,” she said. “We’ll see pitchers like that later but we’ve got five or six freshmen out there who really haven’t seen anything like it at all.
“So it’s why we’re here. We get out here and get prepared early in the season, start adjusting, learn what we have to work on in practice and go capitalize when it comes to playoff time.”
Hilldale’s Darren Riddle commended his right-hander in the circle.
“I told Keely you’re seeing today a girl that’s pretty good,” he said. “Brooklyn’s got all of our decisions so far and our only loss was to the defending 6A champ where she gives up a leadoff home run and it’s 1-1 in the fifth (in a 5-1 loss). “Her velocity was great, she was in complete control, that’s what we want.”
Porum hurt itself with eight errors. Two of those accounted for runs in the second, one on an infield grounder by Lilly Beverage, then Lexi Cramp’s single turned into a two-run play on a misplay in the outfield off her hit. Rylin Clark singled to left in the inning to make it 5-0.
Beverage singled to left to drive in the first run of the game in the first. Her single to center in the third made it 6-0.
It stayed that way until a four-run fifth that ended the game on the run-rule. Cramp doubled home a run, then after another error scored a run, Darian Diles plated a run on an infield single. Two batters later, with the bases loaded, Sydney Sapulpa walked home the game-ending run on four pitches.
Hilldale had just seven hits off Mesa Coulston and Jaelyn Smith over 4 2/3 innings, two coming from Cramp and Beverage in the 3 and 4 holes.
“They pitched well against us, but I’m frustrated we were going out of the zone early and then we’d get up in the count and we’d still go out of the zone,” Riddle said.
“I know I’m nit-picking but that’s my job. I felt like against Southmoore, against Muskogee and Mustang this weekend I saw a little more focus at the plate throughout the lineup. We need a consistent approach at the plate no matter who we’re playing.”
Hilldale’s next scheduled game is Friday at Verdigris, who dethroned them as district champions a year ago. Porum returns to the southern edge of the county to host Keota on Tuesday.
