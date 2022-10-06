By Mike Kays
That blip last year on their longstanding tradition can fade now in the light of Thursday’s accomplishment.
For the 10th time in 11 tries, Hilldale is returning to the Class 4A state fastpitch tournament.
Given a four-run lead after a four-pitch first inning, Brooklyn Ellis scattered six hits and had a shutout going into the seventh where an unearned run smudged it, but the Lady Hornets prevailed 6-1 to earn that familiar October ticket.
“They deserve this,” said Hilldale coach Darren Riddle, as his squad moved to 23-9 on the year. “They were very bitter about not making it last season and they’ve worked hard getting back here.
“The four seniors on this team and the rest of the kiddos, they’ve played well together and when they play hard and with the type of energy they’ve displayed this tournament they’re going to be tough. And when you’ve got Brooklyn throwing the way she does, you’re going to have a chance every time out.”
Ellis (22-6) one-hit Poteau in a 11-0 win Wednesday after limiting Muldrow to four hits in a 5-3 first-round win.
Throughout the tournament, she didn’t walk a single batter. She’s walked just eight in 152 2/3 innings.
“Feel pretty good,” she said about her day.
Rylin Clark felt pretty good too. She smacked a two-run home run to left center in the first, her fifth of the year, scoring Kensley Allen, whose two-run single came just before she stepped in.
“I’ve kind of struggled of late, but honestly, all I did was just swing on that one,” said Clark, whose last dinger was 17 games ago against Broken Bow. “I’ve probably been overthinking too much so that’s all I did on that one and it worked.”
Allen reached on an error and scored on Lily Beverage’s groundout in the third. In the sixth, Sydney Sapulpa tripled in Bailey McClain, pinch-running for Sarah Chapa, who reached on a single, for the final run.
Ellis was one of those four seniors who had a bitter taste last year. She’ll return to the place where as a sophomore, Riddle inserted the then spot-starter to go against current Oklahoma Sooner Emmy Guthrie and Lone Grove in the 2020 semifinals. Ellis shut them out for five innings before her team eventually lost 6-0.
Hilldale last won state in 2016, and getting there this time isn’t enough.
“Enough? What do you mean enough? That’s not how we are,” said Ellis, who won’t have any trouble conveying the situation to the younger players who haven’t tasted it.
“To them, I just say try your best. We’ll have errors, we won’t always have the best at bats, but as long as you have my back behind me, I’m not worried.”
