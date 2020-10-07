Hilldale’s been here, lots of times.
Checotah, not so much.
Nine unearned runs in a painful third for the Ladycats, and Hilldale is one win away from its ninth consecutive state tournament appearance, winning 12-0 in five innings in the Class 4A regional winner's bracket contest Wednesday night at the Hornets’ diamond.
Checotah (19-16) has to beat Cleveland at noon Thursday to get another shot at the Hornets (20-8), who must lose twice to end their streak of two-hour mid-October bus trips on I-40 West.
“We’ve got the experience of being here,” Hilldale coach Darren Riddle. “It can’t do anything but help having been in these kind of situations.”
It was a 1-0 game until Hilldale, the regional host by way of winning the District 4A-6 title though batting as the visitor in the contest, came up in the third.
Alexis Hamilton had Bree Galvan on strikes for the third out, but was saved by a passed ball charged to catcher Natalie Knight that allowed Galvan to reach first and Brooklyn Ellis to score, making it 4-0 in the third. Hamilton then hit Skye Been with a pitch to load the bases for the top of the order and Celeste Wood.
Wood, who singled to center and scored in the first, beat out an infield grounder to short. Shortstop Amanda Brown’s throw was late and two runs scored. Brown’s throw off another grounder by Riley Barnoskie skipped by first baseman Katlyn Searles, and two more scored for an 8-0 advantage.
Drew Riddle’s grounder led to another error by Brown and an additional run, and Ellis’ two-run single with an a misplay in the outfield put her at second and pushed two more in.
Madi Folsom singled in a run, and by the time Lexi Cramp popped out to Hamilton as the 15th batter in the inning, it was a 12-0 hole for the Ladycats to climb from, facing Riddle in the circle, who had retired the first six in order.
A Kloee Van Meter walk and a error off the bat of Searles against Ellis, who pitched the fifth, would be the only ones of the next 10 to reach as both Hilldale pitchers combined for the third no-hitter Hilldale has had this season. The other two were by Riddle.
“It wasn’t just one mistake that inning,” said Checotah coach Erin Bridges, in her first year at the helm in a year that saw the Ladycats finish second behind Broken Bow in 4A-5. “They were putting the ball in play and we got down on ourselves.
“Hilldale’s a great team with an amazing coaching staff and their pitcher is phenomenal. I believe we can hang with them. I believe we can beat them. Sometimes we let things get in our head. We’ll go home, wake up, get going and come ready to fight back tomorrow.”
Riddle has wanted to see more killer instinct at times this season. He definitely got it in this contest.
“We were hitting the ball hard to that point. A couple mistakes and we got to putting pressure on them, playing hard, kept competing and had a lot of long at-bats. And Drew and Brooklyn pitched good.”
Bridges said whatever happens Thursday, her team will have to get their timing down against Riddle.
“She’s one of the best we’ve seen this season,” she said. “They just have to know they can hit her. They’ve faced fast pitchers. We’ve been notorious for letting nerves get to them, so we’ve just got to shake those and focus on what we’ve got to get done.”
Folsom led Hilldale going 3-for-4. Ellis was 3-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs. Keely Ibarra, who drove in the first run of the game, was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, same as Wood.
The Hornets pounded out 18 hits in beating Stilwell 15-3 in the first round, but committed an uncharacteristic five errors. Wood led the offense going 5-for-5 and drove in a pair of runs.Cramp and Riddle each drove in three. Cramp went 3-for-3 and Riddle 2-for-5, including a two-run home run.
“We were better defensively in the last game, I mean we struggled with mental errors more than anything,” the Hilldale coach said. “If you score 15, you should be happy. We got the defensive issues cleaned up.
“Whoever we get tomorrow will be a bigger challenge.”
Brown was 3-for-4 in the Ladycats’ opener against Cleveland, won in eight innings, 11-7. Vanessa Henson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Maci Britt had a pair of doubles in four trips, driving in a pair, and Knight was 2-for-4.
