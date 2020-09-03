It was a masterpiece for 3 1/3 innings.
Pitcher Drew Riddle played catch with Keely Ibarra behind the plate. First baseman Kelly Martin, like the rest of the Hilldale defense, just stood in place, enjoying the sunshine until a ball off the end of the bat by the nine-hole hitter in the Inola lineup came her way for an easy catch by the reserve senior.
But then came a wacky fourth, which easy catches were harder to come by but not nearly enough to spoil a somewhat wacky by the calendar Senior Day for Hilldale, an 11-1 win for the Hornets.
Riddle started the inning with her ninth strikeout, getting Lacey Stamper for the second time, then Madi Roberts hit a pop-up back behind the pitching circle. A couple of Hornets made a run but it was just outside a stretch by shortstop Celeste Wood. Macy Hutchinson’s fly ball to right was dropped by right fielder Skye Been. Hutchinson would be out trying to stretch it to a triple, Ibarra firing to Brooklyn Ellis.
Perfect game, no-hitter and shutout all gone, but no other damage.
Ibarra blasted a two-run home run as part of a three-run home half of the fourth, and the momentum stayed with Hilldale (6-2, 4-0 District 4A-6) the rest of the way.
Riddle ended up allowing just two hits, struck out 12 and walked no one.
She’ll hang with the team next week, while head coach Darren Riddle flies to Hawaii to see his first grandchild, born recently. What he said to his team before grooming the infield for Senior Day activities might stick with them in his absence.
“It’s drilled into our brains,” said the senior pitcher. “We know. We have a lot of work to do still.”
Her strikeout streak and command was impressive, though, her longest this year. Any significance of it was met with a shrug.
“Honestly I don’t keep up with that,” she said. “I know we have to hit better.”
Yet she was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Wood was 2-for-4 as was Barnoskie, who doubled and tripled. Been was 2-for-3.
All but one batter in the lineup had at least a hit, yet at times it seemed this contest should have been closer to 20-1 against the Lady Horns (6-8, 1-2). Hilldale left six runners on base, two in a pair of innings.
The Hornets coach had a method to his madness.
“I look at each individual at-bat, and defensively what we do well and don’t do well,” he said. I’ve never been one of those rainbow-type guys, and the girls know that and respond pretty well to it. They know we have high expectations here.
“That pop-up probably falls in anyway but I think the overall effort at it wasn’t as good as it should be, on that or the fly-ball that followed. And in those cases, in a 2-1 or 4-3 game, those can put us in the consolation bracket in regionals. It was just a reminder we have things we need to get better with.”
Hilldale is back in action Tuesday at Stigler. Assistant coach Levi Walker will take over the team in the interim with additional games at home Sept. 14 at Locust Grove and back home the following day against Bixby.
