Tuesday's final, Hilldale 10-0 over Stigler, seems to spell dominance.
It wasn’t an October masterpiece, though — at least coming from the assessment of a coach in August whose team has a history of October aspirations with what is now eight straight state trips.
Drew Riddle threw a five-inning no-hitter. OK, it wasn’t a “perfect” game. She did walk one, and was victimized when the second baserunner of the game reach on an infield error.
More on her later.
Offensively, the Hornets left five baserunners on while collecting nine hits.
Not bad, seemingly. Just not an October feel yet.
“We’re swinging sporadic, not consistent. I know that sounds bad when you look at the scoreboard but Stigler made some mistakes and they’re a better team that the day they had,” Hilldale coach Darren Riddle said.
That baserunner was gunned down by a spiffy throw from catcher Keely Ibarra to shortstop Celeste Wood covering second — a connection that’s worked for putouts in two of the three home games.
And, three of the hits came off the bat of Bree Galvan, whose bunt single accounted for one of three runs in the second inning. She then doubled down the line to drive in two in a three-run third, and in what proved to be the necessary total for a run-rule win, she singled down the line in left in the fourth.
“Bree swung the bat well. She’s been swinging the bat well,” Riddle said. “We’ve just got spots where we’re not like we should.”
Galvan said her focus was simply to make good contact, but that she doesn’t normally see herself as a bunt specialist.
“Yeah, (it surprised me) a little bit,” she said about the call and her successful execution. “But it was a situation for it.”
Lexi Cramp singled to right in the second and reached on an infield single in the fourth.
No one else had a multi-hit day, but Riddle had a leadoff double in the third, Ibarra drove her in with a double to left, and Riley Barnoski an RBI double in the fourth and scored from second on a passed ball with no one covering home.
Riddle, who combined on a no-hitter once in both 2018 and 2019 and had a four-inning no-hitter in 2018, got this one done in 74 pitches, with 49 strikes.
She couldn’t have been less exuberant.
“They’re OK, but they really aren’t all that big a deal to me,” she said. “I wasn’t even aware I had one going. I’m just throwing in the moment.”
She isn’t bluffing.
“I’m kind of griping with them after the game and she comes up to me and said ‘Dad, did I throw OK?” and I was like ‘Drew you threw a no-hitter,’ her coach and father said. “She turns and asks ‘yeah but did I throw OK?’ I looked back at her and said ‘yes, you threw fine.’”
It’s just not October yet.
Hilldale is now 5-2 and 3-0 in District 4A-6 and doesn’t play again until Tuesday at Wagoner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.