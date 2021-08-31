WAGONER — It wasn’t played up much but everyone was aware of it.
When Hilldale’s Brooklyn Ellis struck out Wagoner’s Aubrey Bruce to end the top of the fifth, they could talk about it.
Ellis, in total command all afternoon, registered her first perfect game as a high school pitcher, striking out eight in the Lady Hornets’ 13-0 win over the Lady Bulldogs here Tuesday.
No ball was hit beyond the Hilldale infield. Shortstop Riley Barnoskie’s stab on leadoff batter Jalyn Fourkiller’s grounder was the best hit ball of the contest off the right-hander.
Barnoskie made sure her teammate knew of what was happening as the gem developed.
“She was like ‘You’re throwing a perfect game. Don’t mess it up,” Ellis said, laughing while recalling the moment.
Hornets coach Darren Riddle was aware all along, but stayed quiet.
“Every time you start thinking about it or talking about it, somehow someone gets something so you just don’t focus on it,” he said.
“But like I’ve said before about when she’s been out there, she had good command of everything today. She didn’t throw a lot of change-ups today but her screwball and curve ball were both breaking really hard, so it was going to be difficult for anyone to hit her. She pitched extremely well.”
She recalled having one in summer league on an occasion and was asked which impressed her the most.
“Both,” she said.
Hilldale’s bats gave her a hand in keeping it from going a regulation seven, ending it on the run-rule.
Lexi Cramp’s two-run single to right highlighted a three-run first. Hilldale added a run in the third, then Rylin Clark’s two-run double was the big bat in a five-run fourth.
In the fifth, four more runs were tacked on, three on consecutive RBI singles by Kensley Allen, Landrie Sloan and Clark. Allen’s was a hot shot back at the circle which deflected off the back of Wagoner pitcher Destanee Parish’s glove for an infield hit that produced the 10th and necessary run to shorten the game.
Ellis then battled with Wagoner’s Kendra Condict to a full count and a couple of fouls once there. The second one was grabbed at the backstop by Clark.
Ellis then fanned Mini Edwards and Aubrey Bruce to finish it.
Hilldale (8-3, 6-1 in District 4A-6) had 16 hits. Sloan was 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Clark had four RBIs, two coming on fielder’s choice grounders. Barnoskie, Sydney Sapulpa was 3-for-4. Barnoskie, Cramp and Ellis were all 2-for-3 and Allen was 2-for-4.
“We hit the ball hard with people on, they made some errors in all of it but we put the ball in play and put some pressure on them,” Riddle said.
Hilldale has a non-district game at home Saturday against Stigler at noon.
Wagoner, falling to 1-7 and 0-5, is in the Oologah Tournament this weekend.
