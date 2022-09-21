Back-to-back doubles by Landrie Sloan and Lilly Beverage got it rolling with a four-run first and Hilldale made easy work of Locust Grove on Wednesday, 9-0, in a rescheduled District 4A-6 fastpitch contest at Hilldale.
Hilldale (17-4, 10-0) led 7-0 after three. Sloan finished 3-for-4 the two RBIs. The double was Beverage’s only hit. Sydney Sapulpa was 2-for-4.
Locust Grove (13-10, 3-7) committed five errors to help plate four unearned runs.
Brooklyn Ellis allowed three hits in seven innings and struck out 10 without a walk.
A busy week continues for Hilldale in the Tahlequah Festival on Thursday with two games, starting with Jay at 1:20 p.m. The Lady Hornets will also play there on Saturday.
PREP SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Class A districts at Oktaha: Okay vs. Glencoe, 11 a.m., Oktaha vs Glencoe, 1 p.m., Oktaha vs. Okay, 3 p.m.
FASTPITCH
CLASS A DISTRICTS, At Porum: G1: Foyil vs. Quapaw, noon; G2: Loser 1 vs. Porum, 1:30 p.m., G3: Winner 1 vs. Porum, 3 p.m., Winner 3 vs. Loser 3, 4:30 p.m.;
At Keota: Webbers Falls, Afton, Keota
TAHLEQUAH FESTIVAL: At NSU, Muskogee vs. Stigler, 10 a.m., Glenpool, 1:15 p.m.; At Tahlequah HS: Fort Gibson vs. Jay, 10 a.m., vs. Poteau, 11:30 a.m.; Hilldale vs. Jay, 1:20 p.m.; vs. Tahlequah, 6:20 p.m.
Checotah at Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
Beggs at Porter, 4:30 p.m.
Haskell at Mounds, 6 p.m.
Wagoner at Westville (2), 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Wagoner at Muskogee, 6:30 p.m.
Tah. Sequoyah at Okay, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Class A districts at Oktaha, TBD
FASTPITCH
Class A districts at Porum and Keota, TBD
TAHLEQUAH FESTIVAL: Muskogee vs. Tah. Sequoyah, 10 a;m., vs. Clinton, 1:15 p.m. at Anthis-Brennan Park.
