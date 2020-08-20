After a run-rule loss on Tuesday to an Owasso team that was off to a 4-1 start, Thursday’s matchup against a 2-3 Jenks outfit looked like a better numbers matchup for Muskogee.
Numbers aren’t always accurate.
Jenks 18, Muskogee 2 told the story.
There were some positives, most of them coming at the hands of the nine-hole batter and her glove.
Nyia Green singled, moved up on Jordan Simmons beating out a bunt single, and with two outs, scored on a single into shallow left. Simmons was out trying to make it to third.
Green singled to right to start the sixth, and reaching third after a walk and hit batsman, scored on a infield single by Haidyn Henry.
Green, playing in center field, had a great running catch to the gap in left center for the first out of the inning. Shoddy outfield play on the edges and Jenks’ bats posted a seven-run inning after that, to go with a pair of four-spots in the first two innings.
Two home runs in the first set the tone and also it seemed, punched a hole in the air of MHS, now 0-4 on the year.
Green was 2-for-2. Counting that and hits from Henry and Simmons, Hannah Cawthon’s single to left made it five on the day.
Jenks finished with 20, some of that from reserves in the final onslaught.
It’s back-to-back run rule losses after a couple of one-run setbacks in the home opener against Ponca City on Saturday.
“We’ve got one girl that’s been out hurt since the Ponca games Saturday, one girl volunteering to be in the outfield and we’re been looking for the right combination of kids, both there and trying to find our No. 1 pitcher,” Muskogee coach Don Yates said. “If I’m playing 2-3 freshmen, sometimes 4, in this conference, it’s tough.
“We just need to do what we’ve worked and get it figured out. Nobody’s going to do us any favors.”
Next up: Bartlesville and Union back to back on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m.
