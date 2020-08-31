Kodi Morrison’s first game as Muskogee fastpitch coach had a tinge of the unexpected, which kind of goes with how things have gone so far this season.
The Roughers were supposed to play at home against Bixby as Morrison replaces Don Yates, who resigned last week. Instead, overnight rains sent the game to the turf field at Bixby.
The result was similar to recent results. Muskogee fell to 1-8 in a 9-0 loss to the Spartans. The Roughers had just five hits, and squandered a bases-loaded situation down 1-0.
“If we get any runs across there I think we have a chance for a different result,” said Morrison, who was promoted to interim head coach after serving on staff since 2016.
Yates resigned citing “personal reasons.”
Morrison saw hope.
“They competed and hustled, which was what I asked them to do. We’ve just got to keep working at it,” she said. “It’s not an ideal situation by any means, but I’m excited. I had these girls in junior high as an assistant and I’m convinced their potential hasn’t been realized yet.
“That may not reflect on the scoreboard, but it’s got to start internally, with accountability, stuff like that. We have to be disciplined and have the kind of effort that represents the name on the front of that jersey.”
Morrison was previously an assistant at Byng. She was a standout softball and basketball player at Varnum High and went on to play college basketball at Oklahoma before finishing at East Central.
Muskogee is scheduled to play Sapulpa today in a doubleheader at Sapulpa, weather permitting.
