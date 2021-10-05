Pushed to the brink after a disastrous first inning in game one, Muskogee fought on to make it to day two of the Class 6A regional at Owasso.
Peyton Jackson no-hit Tulsa Washington in a 15-0 win in an elimination game Tuesday after the Lady Roughers were upended 8-5 by Sand Springs.
Muskogee (20-17) will get a rematch with Sand Springs at 11 a.m. Wednesday after the Lady Sandites lost to Owasso 6-1. Owasso (29-5) will then need to be beaten twice Wednesday by the survivor to make the 6A state tournament.
Jackson struck out six and walked none. The lone baserunner off her reached on a dropped third strike to start the game.
The big damage was a nine-run second. Karsyn York and Jackson both drove home two on doubles, the last making it 11-0.
An eight-run first dropped Muskogee against Sand Springs.
The Sandites got four hits and three walks off Jaliyah Simmons as well as a couple of errors in the inning. One run scored on a wild pitch, another on a blown rundown.
“If any of those things don’t happen, we hold them to maybe two and considering how we played from that point on, it’s disappointing because it cost us a win,” Muskogee coach Mark Dicus said. “The tough thing now is having to play three tomorrow.”
Which might have happened anyway since Sand Springs and Owasso hooked up in the game between winners Tuesday evening, with the loser having the same flight plan on Tuesday.
Down 8-0, the Roughers plated two in the third, one in the fifth and two more in the seventh. York tripled a run home and then scored on Avery Ragsdale’s groundout. Kambri Johnson’s 3-for-4 and York’s 2-for-3 efforts represented five of Muskogee’s eight hits.
“Except for that one inning we played well the whole day,” Dicus said. “If it doesn’t kill us, it will make us better and we’ll learn from it. But we have to get a better start tomorrow, that’s for sure.”
Regardless of Wednesday, Muskogee has clinched its first winning season in fastpitch since the 2015 group, Keith Coleman’s last, made the state quarterfinals at 22-18. Owasso assistant Don Yates, who later took over at MHS, was a part of Coleman’s staff before he left for Piedmont after the 2015-16 school year.
