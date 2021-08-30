Life has been good in the fastpitch lane for Muskogee here of late.
Coming off a 21-0 win over Bishop McGuinness on Friday, the Lady Roughers returned from a weekend off and pounded Checotah, 15-4, on Monday at Checotah.
Muskogee got three in the first, one on Kambri Johnson’s single to center and the others off a passed ball and infield error. Checotah got two back in the second, one on a Kloee Vanmeter single, then the Roughers blew it open in an eight-run third, ignited by four consecutive no-out singles by Avery Ragsdale, Feather Johnson, Kambri Johnson and Jaye Bernoski. All but Feather Johnson’s delivered a run. Kambri Johnson scored on a passed ball.
In the fourth, they added four runs, two on a two-run double by Jaliyah Simmons and then a triple by Karsyn York.
“We’ve got some kids who can hit, so scoring isn’t a problem for us,” said Muskogee coach Mark Dicus, describing his season so far and especially the last nine games in which they’ve won seven of those games. “Sometimes it’s defense, sometimes it’s baserunning. But usually if we play good defense we’re in with anybody.”
Checotah had seven errors. The Ladycats were at the end minus two starters — one from COVID protocol at the outset and another who was sent home during the game out of precaution after saying she was starting to feel bad.
“We had that and we’ve had some young girls who have had to step into leadership roles,” said Checotah coach Erin Bridges. “The talent is there, we just haven’t put it all together.”
While the last two teams have given Muskogee a break from district play and a dip in classifications, Checotah had Dicus’ respect despite a 1-14 mark.
“You don’t have to be a 6A school to play good softball. We saw that with Red Oak,” he said. “Checotah’s got some athletes and the little pitcher that threw, she threw well.”
Hailey Prince gave up 10 hits in the circle for the Ladycats, three by Kambri Johnson. Prince was victimized by six unearned runs due to the defensive miscues. Bernoski had two hits on the day for the Roughers.
Natalie Knight had two of Checotah’s five hits off Simmons, who struck out two and walked three.
Muskogee (8-10) will host 4A Berryhill on Tuesday at 5 p.m., then after a week-long break, come back for two more non-district games starting Tuesday after Labor Day with 5A Sapulpa and Tahlequah at Sapulpa before taking on Union a week from Thursday.
Checotah is scheduled to play at home against Muldrow on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.