Two early holes sent Muskogee home for the season after going 0-2 in the Class 6A fastpitch regional at Sand Springs on Wednesday. The Roughers lost to Stillwater 16-4 in the opener and 8-6 in an elimination game to Enid.
Enid erased a 1-0 Muskogee lead, which came on Karsyn York’s RBI single, with a four-run first in the finale. The Roughers got close again on back-to-back RBI singles in the second by Jordan Simmons and York and again at 5-4 in the fourth on Avery Ragsdale’s ground out that pushed a run across.
A three-run sixth by the Pacers ended it.
Muskogee (5-23) finished with 13 hits to 14 for Enid (8-23). Kambri Johnson was 3-for-4, York was 2-for-3, and Katlyn Clark and Haidyn Henry were both 2-for-4, Clark’s coming on two doubles.
Stillwater (15-16) scored 11 unanswered runs before Nyia Green’s two-run double in the fourth got Muskogee on the board. A two-run error in the sixth got the other runs.
Henry was 2-for-3 in that game.
Enid and Stillwater play Thursday with the winner needing to beat Sand Springs twice to bypass the Sandites with the state berth.
Muskogee coach Kodi Morrison, who took over when Don Yates resigned after a 1-7 start. will have everyone back for slowpitch in the spring and graduates four off this squad.
“I thought the girls improved in ares that may not have shown on the scoreboard. We really worked in little things and stuff outside of softball as well that pertained to life,” said Morrison. “We need to keep improving on these little things and hopefully they will transfer onto the field in the spring. We will definitely get after it in the off-season.”
Henry, Clark, Simmons and Hannah Cawthon are the seniors.
