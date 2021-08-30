FORT GIBSON — Freshman Kaiah Austin surrendered just one hit and the top of the Lady Tigers lineup delivered some timely hits as Fort Gibson shut out Locust Grove 8-0 Monday in a five-inning rain-shortened District 4A-6 contest.
Another freshman (one of five in the Lady Tigers starting lineup), Christian Cantrell, was the hitting hero with a pair of doubles and five runs batted in.
“One of our problems this year has been giving up too many extra bases by not making routine plays,” said Fort Gibson coach Joe Obregon. “But of late Kaiah has done a good job of not giving up walks and the defense has played pretty solidly.
“Whenever she (Austin) or Christian are in the circle they improve and get better and that’s what it’s all about.”
The Lady Tigers made the most of their chances early in the game.
Graci Williams led off the first with a single and moved to second on a walk to Jordan Hayes. They both scored on a shot by Cantrell that rolled to the wall in left to make it 2-0.
Fort Gibson blew things open in the second as Angel Lyons led with a walk. After a sacrifice bunt by Maycee Young, Williams and Hayes followed with singles to load the bases and Cantrell cleared the sacks with her second long double to left. Kyla Scott singled to score Hornback, who would later come around on a Lady Pirate error as the Lady Tigers scored six runs on five hits in the inning.
Meanwhile, Austin mowed down Locust Grove on the mound allowing just one runner on a walk through the first three innings. The Lady Pirates lone hit came on a dying quail opposite-field blooper that just eluded a lunging effort by right fielder Rylea Jo Mendenhall and Austin allowed one more runner on a walk in the fifth inning while the defense played errorless ball behind her.
“We’ve moved some girls around that just stepped up and have done what we asked of them and play different positions in some cases,” said Obregon.
“Early in the season the pitchers had the advantage, but now I feel our girls are starting to settle in and as a coaching staff we’re starting to get girls in the best possible positions to have success.”
As the Lady Pirates (5-7) stepped in to start the sixth inning, one of those “pop-up” showers we hear about popped up and drenched Fort Gibson forcing the game to be called at that point.
In addition to Cantrell’s clutch hitting, Williams was three-for-four and Scott was 2-for-3.
The Tigers (4-8) continue district play on Tuesday as they host Westville in a 5 p.m. contest.
