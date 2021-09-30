Haskell took a step closer to a state fastpitch berth Thursday. Mother Nature intervened on getting closer.
RayLin Morgan’s two-hit shutout worked for a 3-0 win over Vian in the first round of the Class 3A regional at Haskell. Rains hit and the tournament will resume at 11 a.m. today with the completion of the second opening round game. Two-time defending 3A champ Tishomingo led Lincoln Christian 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth when play was suspended.
The loser of that contest meets Vian following the completion of the suspended game. Haskell will face the winner at 2 p.m. The tournament championship will be Saturday or Monday, depending on the weather.
Shania Burkhalter’s two-out double in the fourth scored Saylor Brown, who led off with a double before moving to third on Lynzi Kelley’s groundout, and Alex Bowden, who walked on five pitches to put runners at the corners.
In the sixth, Wright singled with two outs, stole second and scored on Bowden’s single.
Haskell won despite having just four hits.
Vian’s two hits off Morgan came in the fourth with no outs on back-to-back singles. But Morgan started a double play with a ball hit back at her, going to Bowden at first to double off the runner there.
Morgan struck out 13, including a streak of five straight and the side in the sixth.
Haskell coach Greg Wilson said whatever transpires from here on, he’s confident in his team — now 30-3 and 7-2 in one-run games, including four that were either walk-off or come-from-behind in the last at-bats.
“I’m getting a little too old to be biting my nails all the time but they really do a good job staying composed in some pretty tight situations. As a coach I’ve gotten to where I don’t go into worry mode that much. They just do what they do.”
Haskell reached the state finals in 2007.
