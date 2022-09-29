Saylor Brown’s one-out double scored Layla Markou to break a 1-1 tie and RayLin Morgan’s single pushed in Brown for an insurance run, both in a two-run fifth inning, and Haskell is within one win of a state tournament berth in Class 3A as the Lady Haymakers held off Lincoln Christian 3-1 at Haskell on Thursday evening.
Morgan did the work in the circle, allowing four hits while striking out six.
It was Brown’s second double of the game. Her first tied the game in the third, and she was 3-for-3 after going hitless in two at-bats in the opener, a 12-1 win over Kansas.
Morgan and Riley Westmoreland were 2-for-3.
It was Morgan’s second solid effort in the circle. She tossed a three-hitter over five innings and was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run single in a six-run fourth as Haskell put Kansas away first, 12-1. Cheyanna Morgan also had a two-run single in that big burst and finished with three RBIs. She and Josie Enkey were 2-for-2. Westmoreland and Markou had two hits each.
Haskell (30-4) will await the Lincoln Christian-Kansas winner from 10 a.m. and will need just one win with two tries at noon and 2 p.m. to punch its state ticket.
Eufaula falls
Tishomingo’s JJ Anderson held Eufaula to three hits while striking out 15 and the host team in this regional dropped the Lady Ironheads (23-9) into the elimination bracket with a 4-0 shutout in the winner’s bracket final here Thursday.
Gabrielle Noriega’s walk-off double scored Kambry Williams with the winning run in the ninth as Eufaula beat Spiro 3-2 earlier in the day. Noriega was 2-for-4 as Eufaula had six hits. Avery Williams allowed five hits over nine innings and struck out five.Spiro beat Dewey 13-9 and will face Eufaula again at 11 a.m. Friday. The winner has to defeat Tishomingo twice at 1 and 3 p.m. to reach state.
Class 2A Regional at Silo
For Oktaha, a ninth-inning heartbreaker took the Lady Tigers off of the edge of a state berth in a 7-6 loss to host Silo in the winner’s bracket finals Thursday.
Peyton Bryan’s two-out double — she had three RBIs in the contest — broke a 4-4 tie in the sixth for Oktaha. Silo would plate two in the bottom of the seventh off Mileigh Needham with one out, but left the winning run at second.
The Lady Tigers would get Ryleigh Bacon — on with an error — to second in the eighth with one out but couldn’t plate her. Brynn Surmont singled with one out in the ninth, and also was left on. But Brooklyn Toney’s two-out single in the bottom of the ninth off Needham ended it.
Surmont, Ava Scott and Hannah Focht all had two hits.
Oktaha (31-7) must win three games on Friday, starting with Preston at noon and will two over Silo starting at 2 p.m., to reach state. One loss on Friday ends its season. The Lady Tigers opened the regional with a 5-4 win over Preston.
Oktaha chipped their way back from a 3-1 deficit against Preston. Scott’s two-out double tied it at 4 in the sixth, then after Mileigh Needham retired Preston in order in the seventh, Focht reached on an infield error and made her way to second, setting the table for Bryan’s walk-off single to center.
Bryan was 3-for-3. She doubled in the fifth and scored on Surmont’s double.
