Another lower classification opponent showed up at Roughers Park on Tuesday and like the last one a week ago, this one was formidable.
In a game with 31 hits, a pair of two-run innings in the sixth and seventh propelled Berryhill over Muskogee 11-10.
Muskogee, which lost to Class A Red Oak here a week ago before posting 36 runs over two road wins at 5A Bishop Kelley and 4A Checotah, looked in command after a three-run inning in the fifth made it 10-7. Jaliyah Simmons’ two-run double was the big blow after Peyton Jackson’s sacrifice fly scored the first run of the inning.
A pair of two-out doubles brought home the runs in the sixth, and in the seventh, a pair of RBI singles with two on and two out snatched the lead away for good.
Muskogee had two on in the sixth with one out, but didn’t score, and went down in order in the seventh.
“Both of us had chances to win,” Muskogee coach Mark Dicus said. “We battled back down 4-0 and took the lead. There was a lot of fight in both of us. It’s just one of those games that leaves you with a sour taste. It’s a game you want to win but heartbreaking to lose, but stepping away from it, you look at the fight we had and it takes a little bit of the sting away.”
Kambri Johnson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Simmons, Karsyn York and Feather Johnson all went 2-for-4.
Berryhill, out of Class 4A, moved to 9-2.
Muskogee (8-11) was outhit 17-14 and won’t play again until Sept. 7 at Sapulpa. The long non-district run ends a week from Thursday against Union.
Dicus looked at the time off as a mid-season break.
“We’ve played a lot of games so far, so this rest may have come at a right time to rally up and get ready to start season number two and get ourselves in a position to get a decent seed in the playoffs,” he said.
