Finally opening the season Saturday, Muskogee dropped both ends of a home doubleheader to Ponca City in painful fashion, falling short in a four-run seventh-inning rally in the opener to lose 9-7 and then fell on a two-out walkoff single in the finale, 12-11.
Haidyn Henry doubled home the go-ahead run as Muskogee, playing as the visitor on the second game, took an 11-10 lead.
Consecutive hits by Karsyn York, Henry, Katlyn Clark and Teegan Moffett opened what would be a five-run sixth grab a 10-8 lead at the time.
Henry was 3-for-4, Clark, York, Hannah Cawthon and Kambri Johnson each had two hits.
In game one, Muskogee rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh but fell just short, 6-5. The Roughers outhit Ponca 9-7 after being outhit 18-16 in the opener. Jordan Simmons made up for her error that allowed a run in the top of the seventh when she singled one in with one out. Karsyn York’s sacrifice fly out scored Cawthon. Henry doubled in a pair with two outs to get as close as they would get.
Cawthon and Johnson again had two hits from the 7-9 spot in the order. Muskogee pitching struggled, giving up 10 walks.
Muskogee had two games canceled earlier this week. Oktaha canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test. Sequoyah, on the original schedule, canceled all its fall sports.
