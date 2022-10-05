This time, Sand Springs’ Addison Hughes whitewashed the Muskogee Roughers, and in doing so, ended their season early on day two of the Class 6A regional tournament at Broken Arrow.
Hughes threw a four-hit shutout a day after Kelsi Hilton one-hit Muskogee, and got much more offensive support in a 10-0 win.
The Sandites won by just 3-0 on Tuesday. The rematch was a 3-0 game until the fourth when Sand Springs got six runs.
Muskogee went in order the first three innings before Kambri Johnson, whose pair of doubles got Muskogee into Wednesday’s contest with a rally against Putnam City North, led off the fourth with a double but was left there. Hughes retired 14 of the first 15, then Reagan Rodriguez singled in the fifth.
By then the game was well in hand. Sand Springs plated six runs on six hits off Peyton Jackson in the fourth and had a 9-0 advantage. Jackson entered the circle midway in the first.
Three straight Sandite singles in the sixth ended the game on a run-rule.
Muskogee finishes at 15-25 in Mark Dicus’ second season on a team with just one senior, Feather Johnson.
Sand Springs has to beat Broken Arrow twice today, if not, BA wins the regional and state berth.
