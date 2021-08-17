Muskogee coach Mark Dicus saw some signs of it Monday.
On Tuesday, he saw results.
Muskogee dominated Del City in winning a home doubleheader 12-0 and 11-1. The Roughers are 3-6 on the year.
“They’re playing hard. It seems like they’re enjoying what they’re doing,” Dicus said. “Winning is a great healer for everyone.”
Jaliyah Simmons, who was strong in the circle in a 3-1 loss to perennial power Broken Arrow, had a pair of two-hitters on Tuesday. She retired 13 in a row until a one-out single in the fifth in game one.
As on Monday, she didn’t have high strikeouts, fanning three.
Simmons was again steady in game two, retiring 10 in a row to start and striking out two. She also had an offensive statement, going 3-for-3 with a solo home run in the second inning.
She walked none over the doubleheader, just a week back from a growth plate issue that had her sidelined for six weeks.
“She was dialed in,” said Dicus. “I think she’s just now getting in shape. She’s not quite 100 percent but she’s good at whatever percent she’s currently at.”
Back to game one, Karsyn York was 3-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBIs. Kimbri Johnson and Avery Ragsdale were 2-for-3. Ragsdale was 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the second game, including a two-run double, and Johnson had two hits.
Those are the top four batters in the Muskogee order.
“They weren’t cheap hits, they were rocket hits,” Dicus said. “Jaliyah and York starting off, those are two pretty good table setters. This is probably the first time this season all four have gotten hot at the same time.”
Muskogee is off until Friday when the Roughers go to the Owasso Tournament. They will take on Bartlesville and Edmond North on Friday and Fort Gibson and Claremore on Saturday. Muskogee’s other win this season was a 12-0 win over Edmond North.
