CLASS 3A REGIONAL: TISHOMINGO 7, HASKELL 6 — The Cardiac Kids as Haskell coach Greg Wilson called them a day ago, staged another comeback Friday. It was just short.
A four-run seventh inning rally against two-time 3A champ Tishomingo fell 60 feet short with a runner at third and the Lady Haymakers lost 7-6 in the winner’s bracket final.
Haskell (30-4) must beat Lincoln Christian, which eliminated Vian in an earlier game, and then knock off Tishomingo twice to make state. Action will resume at 2 p.m. Monday with the Lincoln Christian contest. Haskell is 7-3 in one-run games including come-from-behind contests.
Down 7-2, Lynzi Kelley’s bases-loaded single scored Makayla Collins, who led off the seventh with a double. Reagan Wright then singled to left, scoring Riley Westmoreland from third, and winding up at third on the play after two additional runs scored thanks to an error on the play. But Alex Bowden and Shania Burkhalter went down on strikes to end the game.
Haskell went down in order until with out out in the fourth, Wright was hit by a pitch. Bowden, up next, stepped in and on the first pitch launched a two-run home run to center, cutting Tishimingo’s advantage at the time to 3-2.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL: OKTAHA OUT — Host Fairland handed Oktaha both losses on Friday to end the Lady Tigers’ season, capping it with a 4-0 shutout after losing the first game of the day, 6-5. Oktaha (20-13) had just three hits in the finale, two by Peyton Bryan. Six baserunners were left stranded.
Earlier, Hannah Focht’s two-run home run in the third erased a 3-2 deficit and Oktaha went on to beat Panama 5-3. The Lady Tigers had 11 hits. Ryleigh Bacon went 3-for-4 and Focht, Bryan and Ava Scott 2-for-4.
In the first matchup with Fairland, Oktaha fought back from a 6-0 hole with four runs in the fifth to get close, then Focht’s single with two outs in the seventh scored Scott and moved Gracie Harjo — pinch-running for Brynn Surmont after her single — to third. But Payton Stewart was out on strikes to end the game. Surmont had the big hit in the four-run rally, a two-run single to make it 6-3. Surmont was 3-for-4 for the contest.
CLASS 3A REGIONALS: KIEFER 9, EUFAULA 4 — Eufaula led 2-0 on a bases-loaded walk to Avery Williams and a single to left by Mackenzie Crawley, but the Trojans plated eight runs in the third and never looked back, ending the Lady Ironheads’ season at 23-11.
CLASS A REGIONALS: HOMINY 4, WEBBERS FALLS 3 — The Lady Warriors fell short in an elimination game, ending the year at 18-13. Lexi Raskey had the only run-producing single as errors helped Webbers stay close.
-- Staff
