If the late great vocalist Karen Carpenter was right that Rainy Days and Mondays are bummers, then divine intervention just let the calendar have its way with Muskogee here Monday.
With rain almost surrounding but never touching Roughers Park on Monday, Stigler escaped its mental mistakes while Muskogee left theirs on the field to the tune of five errors leading to four unearned runs in an 8-5 Stigler win over the Lady Roughers.
“It’s frustrating,” said Muskogee coach Mark Dicus after a lengthy talk with his team in deep left field following the contest.
“Jaliyah (Simmons) threw well enough to win. But defensively we weren’t good today. We had trouble making routine plays and we’re better than that. But give Stigler credit. They’re a good team. They came out and hit the ball well.”
Two errors led to a 1-0 Lady Panthers’ lead in the first, but second baseman Shay Grissom had an unassisted double play on a grounder to end the inning with minimal damage. Another error resulted in an unearned run in the fourth, but by that time, Stigler had strung together three hits for a 3-0 lead. Madi Jones’ single to right after the error made it 4-0.
The lead grew to 6-0 and the potential of a run-rule loss at home to the Class 3A visitors was starting to loom like the dark clouds hovering in all directions.
But then Muskogee got on the board in the fourth, thanks to Kye Carter’s RBI single and a double to left two batters later by Feather Johnson. It looked as if the Lady Roughers might get more out of the inning when Lariah Stewart caught Stigler heading to the dugout on a dropped third strike. The umpires convened amid the uncertainty and ruled it as such, giving Stewart first base and loading the bases even after Stigler coach Tyler Guthrie confronted the crew.
No harm for his team in the end, though, as Reagan Rodriguez struck out looking to end the inning
Muskogee (6-14) would make another push in the fifth.
Singles to right by Simmons and center by Kambri Johnson set the plate for Peyton Jackson. Two missed rundowns helped Muskogee — the first allowing the runners to move up a base into scoring positions, the other after Dara Hamlin fielded Jackson’s grounder back at the circle, as Simmons scored. Carter then doubled to left, Johnson and Jackson to make it a one-run game.
Simmons then retired Stigler in order for the first time in the contest in the sixth. Shortstop Jaye Barnoski snagged a liner off Dally Engle’s bat for the first out, then after Cambry Cook’s fly out to Carter in right, handled Caitlin Lovett’s groundout.
But in the sixth, Barnoski’s two-out single to center was for naught.
The Roughers still had another shot, but the challenge grew thanks to the Stigler seventh. Hiahni Howard doubled in two runs with two outs, and after Gentry Powell singled Howard to third, Jordan Johnson’s grounder was mishandled by Jackson at third.
Kambri Johnson’s leadoff walk in the seventh would be Muskogee’s last baserunner.
In winning its fifth consecutive contest, Stigler (12-6) led by Jones’ 3-for-3 day, outhit Muskogee 14-11. Simmons, Kambri Johnson and Carter each had two hits.
“The girls had some fight in them, which got us back in the game, but we couldn’t get production out of the bottom of the lineup in the sixth,” Dicus said. “Then they opened it up again and took the momentum back.”
Muskogee will host Tulsa Memorial in a doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m.
