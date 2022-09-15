Muskogee dominated Tulsa Memorial on Thursday, just as it did a couple of weeks ago.
But there was an added bonus on Thursday —a pair of no-hitters.
Jaliyah Simmons got one over five innings, striking out nine in a 23-0 win in game one then Peyton Jackson did the same thing in a four-inning contest, striking out three, as Muskogee swept Tulsa Memorial 23-0 and 9-0.
Neither walked a batter. An error was the lone baserunner against Simmons.
They both threw lights out,” said Muskogee coach Mark Dicus. “We don’t have a radar gun on them but Jaliyah, just looking from the side, you can tell she’s getting more velocity, getting stronger and with better command. Peyton getting in shape too now, game-ready, and threw incredible herself.”
Feather Johnson had a two-run home run in a game one onslaught that saw 11 doubles. Jaye Barnoski was 4-for-4 with two of the two-baggers, Lariah Stewart was 4-for-5. Stewart and Johnson each drove in four runs. Simmons, Barnoski and Kambri Johnson had three RBIs.
In the second game, Barnoski and Shelby Morris drove in two runs each but Muskogee got plenty of mileage off three hits due to 14 walks.
The wins gave Muskogee (11-16) four shutouts of Memorial this season. The Lady Roughers were coming off a one-run loss to Sapulpa and a 7-3 loss to Broken Arrow that saw them tied at 3 going to the bottom of the sixth.
“Those were two tough losses but we competed well against two good teams,” Dicus said. “The girls have worked hard all along, they’re just now seeing the benefits we thought would come all along and I think it’s coming at a time that will give us a chance in the playoffs.”
The Lady Roughers host Ponca City in a Senior Day doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
