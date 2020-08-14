Hilldale and Fort Gibson’s day at the Broken Arrow Tournament wasn’t fortuitous.
Hilldale’s offense struggled as it lost 3-1 to Deer Creek and 6-3 to Coweta, opening their season in the tourney after a rainout earlier this week against Wagoner.
The Lady Hornets had just two hits against Deer Creek, the only run in the fifth down 3-0 when Skye Been grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Lexi Cramp. Brooklyn Ellis gave up four hits in the circle for Hilldale over four innings.
The Lady Hornets got an RBI from Drew Riddle as part of a three-run fourth to go up 3-1, where they also took advantage of a couple of Coweta errors to account for the other runs. Coweta answered with a pair in the fifth and three in the sixth. No Hornet had more than a single hit, five in all. Riddle pitched and allowed five hits over six innings, but struck out 10.
Fort Gibson lost 9-2 to Moore and 11-0 to Broken Arrow, dropping the Lady Tigers to 0-3.
Both area teams will go for their first wins again Saturday. Hilldale faces Henryetta at 2 p.m. and Yukon at 3 p.m. Fort Gibson plays Westmoore at noon and Union at 2 p.m.
SALLISAW 7, GORE 3 — Gore drops to 4-1 on the year despite two hits from Ralei Brooksher and Skye Brooksher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.