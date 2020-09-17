Like a lot of coaches this summer, Gore head coach Brandon Tyler walked a tightrope of hope regarding this season.
As various state associations and collegiate conferences threw in the towel on playing football, Oklahoma held firm.
He and his Pirates weren’t off the rope though.
Shortly before the scheduled season opener against Keys, two players tested positive and 20 others were lost to contact tracing. All but about three starters on both sides of the ball were out.
Normalcy returned on Saturday following the mandatory 14-day quarantine for the latter group, and at long last, Gore opens the season Friday. When the Pirates kick off at Panama, they’ll face a team that has two regular season games under its belt. Panama is 1-1 with a win over Sallisaw Central and a loss last week to Hackett, Ark.
“We’ve just been trying to piece it back together,” said Tyler earlier this week. “We took the ones who were healthy and practiced with them, but it was far from what we needed to piece together a team and try to play the past two weeks.
“Panama, they’ve had two games, they’ve been able to make personnel changes and adapt to what they want to do, and we’re still searching for that comfort zone for us. We’re definitely behind the 8-ball right now but it is what it is. We still have to go play Friday.”
It also didn’t help that in the first of two scrimmages, quarterback Weston Shanks, last year’s All-Phoenix Small School Offensive Player of the Year, tore his ACL and MCL and was lost for the season. In his place, Zane Craighead, a transfer from Vian, has had one scrimmage.
And, he was one of the two who got COVID-19.
“No idea how I came down with it,” he said. “I had one day of fever where I could barely breathe due to congestion, then I was fine.”
Three days of pads this week and a walk-through Thursday and it’s all back on.
“What worries me more than anything is our game shape,” Tyler said. “I know athletically we’re there. We can run as much as we want to but it’s playing time and game shape we have to get to in a hurry.”
Tyler, a former Vian coach who played at Gore, has led a resurgence there since being hired in 2017, making the postseason every year after the team had gone through a 22-game losing streak that ended in 2016.
After stumbling in the second round of the Class A playoffs last year, the Pirates began the year No. 5 in the Associated Press rankings. They’ve dropped just one spot.
This, with a team that had just one senior in Shanks.
“Having the two weeks off, everyone has had football on their minds,” Craighead said. “Coming back we’ve hit it pretty hard. I think we’ll be ready.”
The matchup with the 2A Razorbacks is the only tune-up before Gore heads into district against Warner.
