Fort Gibson’s 3-0 start has largely been fueled by a core of youth from a small but talented sophomore class.
Outside of that group, which starts with quarterback Cole Mahaney, there’s a sprinkling of others. Senior running back/linebacker Deven Woodworth was expected to deliver big, just as he did a week ago against Glenpool with two blocked punts, one fumble caused and a nine-yard touchdown run.
Kamaron Clopton, a senior, has emerged as a weapon at running back with 307 yards in three contests.
But perhaps one of the bigger surprises has been the arrival of junior Jace King as a two-way lineman.
A sophomore backup last year who didn’t see the field much, the 5-foot-11, 235-pounder is starting at nose guard and left guard.
“Anytime you go from a backup player to two-way starter, you’ve made strides. I’d say he’s a big, pleasant surprise,” Tigers coach Greg Whiteley said.
It showed most in the Tigers’ win over Catoosa two weeks ago.
“I don’t know how many times the center either rolled the ball back or snapped high but it was partly because of Jace’s pressure, both as a good run-stopper in the middle and applying the pass rush,” Whiteley said. “He’s quick and has great feet. Because of that we knew he had it in him, he just needed to commit a little more to the program and since he has, he’s having a great year.”
Part of it, King said, was missing Sunday team meetings a year ago due to a series of conflicts. That’s changed now.
And the edge that game had a lot to do with penalties they weren’t getting due to holding.
“I played with a little more anger,” he said.
The defensive skills were more evident early on. He has just four tackles, but creates opportunities with the pressure. With two starters back on the offensive line, his emergence there was somewhat unexpected, but he rose to the occasion in spite of a lack of time to develop in spring ball and team camp due to the pandemic.
“I think offensive line is more my specialty because I like protecting our quarterback and getting us to the end zone,” he said.
Unbeaten headed into district play for the first time since a semifinal run in 2014, the Tigers are facing a backloaded schedule starting with winless Muldrow this week. The four usual contenders of Sallisaw, Poteau, Broken Bow and Hilldale make up the stretch run.
It’s Muldrow, McLain and Stilwell for starters. McLain is 1-2 as is Stilwell, which ended a 20-game losing skid in week two against Gentry, Ark.
“The traditional powers are at the end. We haven’t seen McLain, they’re new in the district. Stilwell won their first game in a while a couple of weeks ago,” Whiteley said.
“We’ve made progress, but we’re still taking baby steps. We tell the kids anyone can beat anyone. But I think we’re at a point we know that if we play our game the way we can, we should get a win this week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.