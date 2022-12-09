Gore (14-0) vs. Fairview (14-0)
Class A championship, 7 p.m. Saturday, UCO, Edmond
Two unbeaten teams reach the summit in Class A. Gore’s closest game was a 34-point win against Mounds in week 3. Fairview’s closest is six against Stroud (27-21) in the quarterfinals.
Playoff history: Fairview hasn’t won a title since 1999, in Class 2A, but the Yellowjackets have since made the postseason 17 times, including three straight and a semifinal in 2018. Gore’s last time this far was the 1990 quarterfinals, head coach Brandon Tyler’s senior year. The Pirates have made the postseason every year since 2017.
When Gore has the ball: The Pirates’ multi-faceted run game is led by RB Gunner Dozier (1,752 yards, 35 touchdowns) and QB Noah Cooper (1,102 yards, 19 touchdowns), but has several others in the rotation including Jackson Duke (835 yards, 16 scores). But don’t underestimate the passing game. Cooper has 1,486 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, spreading it out among several led by Ben Kirkpatrick (341 yards) and Liam Edwards (321). The Pirates will try to punish you with a physical front led by Gabe Dozier. LB Tegan Gilchrist leads Fairview defensively with 114 tackles and one interception. DB Micah Winans has 110 tackles and four interceptions. But the biggest cog is DL Kaden Pettus (6-4, 230) who has 10 tackles for lost yardage and four sacks among his 65 tackles. Austin Houk has a team-best 13 sacks. DB Mikka Wheeler leads in interceptions with 6.
When Fairview has the ball: QB Jax Bernard has thrown for 2,916 yards and 38 touchdowns in a multiple look that likes to involve many weapons. RB Blake Perez has rushed or 1,756 yards and 29 touchdowns. The top passing target is Reed Martens (906, 15 TDs). Houk is next with 712 yards and 9 touchdowns. They’ll go against a Pirate defense that flies to the football and is exceptionally physical. LBs Jackson Duke and Dayne Perryman have 134 and 131 tackles, respectively. But the Yellowjackets can’t take their attention off DLs Garrett Douthit (30 tackles for losses) Gabe Dozier (36). Both have seven sacks. DB Christian O’Connor leads Gore in interceptions with 5.
