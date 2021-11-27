EDMOND — Famous for quick starts all season, Eufaula was on the opposite end of one here Friday night. But it took the Ironheads a quarter and change to grab this Class 2A quarterfinal by the throat.
As a result, Eufaula is heading to the semifinals for the first time since 2005 after a 31-14 win over host Oklahoma Christian School.
Sophomore quarterback Garrett Wilson connected on the first play from scrimmage for OCS, hitting Army-bound Collin Matteson up the middle of the field at the 50. Matteson turned it into an 82-yard touchdown reception just 18 seconds into the game.
Ironically, Wilson was the quarterback who came off the bench in the final minute to lead the Saints over Eufaula in the quarterfinals one year ago. But it was the other quarterback who would do the majority of the leading Friday, with a huge assist from his standout receiver who doubled up in a big way on defense.
Luke Adcock threw for 152 of his 167 yards in the first half, connecting with Khelil Deere for three touchdowns. Deere scored off a pair of slants, the first a 16-yarder that tied the game with 2:33 left in the first quarter. The second was from 13 yards away with 9:58 to go until halftime.
Eufaula at that point was up 14-7 and would never trail again.
Deere, who set up the second score with one of his four interceptions, collected his third score on a bubble screen in which he took it 72 yards for a 21-7 lead. The Ironheads came within a fourth-and-1 at the 4 of going for a third touchdown in the half, again coming off a Deere interception, but settled for a Bryan Lynn field goal from 20 yards out with :06 left, making it 24-7.
Deere’s fourth interception came on a heave-ho on the final play of the game.
“This was revenge,” Deere said. “Just remembering that Hail Mary that beat us, which felt like it was yesterday, I’m just so glad to help us get even for that tonight.”
Count Adcock in full agreement.
“He’s a playmaker,” Adcock said. “Gotta give full credit to all my teammates and Jesus Christ, the king of it all and just so thankful for all of it this Thanksgiving weekend.
“It’s been an awesome year and we’re not done yet. I wouldn’t want to do this with any other group of guys in the state.”
Eufaula (12-1) will take on Marlow (13-0), a 38-7 winner over Cascia Hall, in a 7 p.m. Friday semifinal next week at Putnam City High School. The other semifinal pits Beggs and Washington, which made it a 4-for-4 public schools over private schools round with wins against Crossings Christian and Rejoice Christian.
Matt Clover’s 32-yard touchdown run with 4:28 left in the third quarter made it 31-7. It came after Eufaula’s defense stiffened following Adcock’s only miscue of the night, an interception by Will Watson — the guy who caught the game-winner for OCS last year at Eufaula.
Ironheads coach Larry Newton was watching for Watson to do something. What he didn’t expect from the OCS offense — which had turned to a more run-heavy attack this year — was to strike in the air right off.
“We were lined up anticipating the run because that’s what they’ve been doing all season and doing it well, but they got a good throw in on us,” he said of the early score. “After that, we tied up our bootstraps higher and got after it.”
Newton had high praise for Deere.
“He’s tough on slants and when you’re just going to try and cover him with one guy, that’s tough,” he said. “Then you take what he did in the secondary and man, I’ll tell you, the kid doesn’t get the level of respect a lot of people think he should get, but he’s a good one.”
Defensively, the Ironheads went in at the half having allowed just three first downs — and two for all but 18 seconds of it.
Clover finished with 100 yards rushing on 22 carries. Adcock had 88 yards rushing. Deere had 149 yards on seven catches.
Wilson was 11-of-27 for 216 yards and two touchdowns, the second going to Gannon Roberts on a 13-yard toss with :55 to go in the third quarter. The Saints had just 95 yards rushing.
Eufaula slowed it down with ball control and defense in the fourth quarter.
“We got a little conservative there in the second half,” Newton said. “But I’m very proud of this team.”
EUFAULA 31, OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN 14
Eufaula 7 17 7 0—31
OCS 7 07 0—14
First quarter
OCS-Collin Matteson 82 pass from Garrett Wilson (John Michael Crooks kick), 11:42.
Euf-Khelil Deere 16 pass from Luke Adcock (Bryan Lynn kick), 2:33.
Second quarter
Euf-Deere 13 pass from Adcock (Lynn kick), 9:58.
Euf-Deere 72 pass from Adcock (Lynn kick), 2:42.
Euf-Lynn 20 FG, 0:06.
Third quarter
Euf-Matt Clover 32 run (Lynn kick), 4:28.
OCS-Gannon Roberts 13 pass from Wilson (Crooks kick), :55.
TEAM STATS
Euf OCS
First Downs 11 23
Rushes-Yards 45-209 24-95
Passing Yards 167 216
Passes C-A-I 9-12-1 11-27-4
Punts-Avg. 2-30 3-37
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 5-35 2-29
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Eufaula, Clover 22-100 (TD), Adcock 16-88. OCS, Kaleb Barnes 11-46.
Passing: Eufaula, Adcock 9-12-167 (3 TD). OCS, Wilson 11-27-216-4 (2 TD).
Receiving: Eufaula, Deere 7-149 (3 TD). OCS, Matteson 5-137 (TD).
