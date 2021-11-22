And then, there was one.
Thirteen stood in August, now Eufaula is the lone area team still playing football, and the Ironheads will practice over Thanksgiving for a quarterfinal rematch with Oklahoma Christian, set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Eufaula got there with a 56-21 win over Metro Christian on Friday at Paul Bell Stadium to go to 11-1 on the year.
This time, they’ll head to Edmond and the home of OCS, which traveled to Eufaula a year ago and with a pass play with 37 seconds left in the game, edged Eufaula 24-20.
Wagoner was upended 28-0 by No. 1 Tuttle on Friday, ending the Bulldogs’ bid for a sixth and repeat championship. Adding salt to the wound, Bixby is a win away from passing Wagoner’s 48-game win streak mark set in 2017. They’ll take on Edmond Deer Creek in two weeks for 49. Wagoner finishes 9-3.
For the second consecutive year, Gore was eliminated by Woodland in the second round. The Pirates lost 20-19, giving up two touchdowns in the final 2:17. It was Gore’s first loss in 12 games, dating back to last year’s 38-18.
Midway fell in Class C’s quarterfinal round to Tyrone in yet another repeat of a playoff rematch. The Chargers finish at 8-4.
