EUFAULA — The modus operandi for the Eufaula Ironheads this season has been getting a fast start.
They continued that Friday night at Paul Bell Stadium, jumping out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and cruising to a 42-14 victory over the Keys Cougars in a Class 2A first-round game. a
“We try to get a fast start every game,” said Eufaula head coach Larry Newton. “Then we kinda hit a lull there. But I am proud of the kids.”
The Ironheads (10-1) went 65 yards in six plays on their first possession, using the fleet feet of quarterback Luke Adcock and Matt Clover to drive to the Keys 1-yard line. Khelil Deere finished the drive on a dive and less than three minutes in, Eufaula was up 7-0.
The Ironhead defense forced a punt. Taking over at the Cougar 40, Clover carried for five yards then Adcock hooked up with Deere on a 35-yard touchdown.
Evan Spoehr picked off a pass by Keys’ Lane Taylor to set up Eufaula’s next possession. Adcock dropped back and found a wide open Bryce Newby for another 35 yard toss and catch to put the Ironheads up 21-0.
“Those easiest throws are the hardest throws. Just about anybody would agree with that. One of our coaches he said those throws like that just get it to him and don’t drop it,” said Adcock, who finished the night 3-of-8 passing for 85 yards, but two of those being scores.
Clover ended the night with 156 yards rushing on 10 carries and two touchdowns.
After another Keys punt, Deere returned it 78 yards for a score. Clover, who finished with 156 yards rushing on 10 carries and two touchdowns, scored on an 85-yard run to make it 35-0 at the half.
A series of penalties and turnovers kept the score from being more lopsided than it was. Deere fumbled on a run play and Adcock was picked off twice, but Keys was unable to take advantage. The Ironheads were penalized eight times in the first half for 70 yards.
“We have got to get that part of the game cleaned up real quick. It was an ugly penalty night and like I told them at halftime, you’re not going to go very far in the playoffs with those,” added Newton.
The defense for Eufaula was outstanding-holding Keys to negative nine yards in the first half and two interceptions. Newby picked off Taylor late in the first quarter. Back to back sacks by Johnny Burton stopped a late Keys drive.
Eufaula will next host Metro Christian.
Eufaula 42, Keys 14
Keys0 0 0 14 —14
Eufaula21 14 7 0 —42
First Quarter
EHS- Khelil Deere 1 run (Bryan Lynn kick) 9:14
EHS- Deere 35 pass from Luke Adcock (Lynn kick) 7:20
EHS- Bryce Newby 35 pass from Adcock (Lynn kick) 3:22
Second Quarter
EHS- Deere 78 yard punt ret (Lynn kick) 9:51
EHS Matt Clover 85 run (Lynn kick) 5:48
Third Quarter
EHS- Clover 4 run (Lynn kick) 8:17
Fourth Quarter
KHS- Drew Morgans 35 run (Taylor Lane pass to Levi Hood 2 pt) 4:41
KHS- Lane 25 run (kick fail) 2:23
TEAM STATS
EHS KHS
First downs 8 9
Rushes-Yards28-241 45-124
Passing Yards70 0
Passes C-A-I 3-9-2 1-10-3
Punts-Avg. 3-287-28
Fumbles-lost 3-20-0
Penalties-Yards 13-1006-40
Individual leaders
Rushing: EHS-Matt Clover 10-156 2 TD; KHS Lane Taylor 23-90 TD, Drew Morgans 16-71 TD
Passing: EHS- Luke Adcock 3-8-2 85 Yds 2 TD; KHS Lane Taylor 1-10-3 0 yds
Receiving: EHS- Khelil Deere 2-50 TD, Bryce Newby 1-35 TD ; KHS Garett Glory 1-0
