CHECOTAH — The longest continuous rivalry game in the state was what the Eufaula Ironheads needed to get in to the win column, and they did just that with a 19-12 victory over the Checotah Wildcats on Friday night at Ray Grandstaff Stadium at Ogle Field.
“The win feels good especially against a rival like Checotah,” said Eufaula head coach Larry Newton, now 1-2 on the year. “It’s a game that you have emotions and you don’t know how your kids are going to go and I think the first half we missed some assignments but at halftime we challenged them.”
Checotah (1-2) got the first score of the game on its third possession of the night. After a bad snap on first down that lost six yards, Dontierre Fisher took the handoff and rumbled and weaved his way 84 yards to put the Wildcats up 6-0.
That lead was short-lived.
Eufaula answered on the next possession with a nine-play drive covering 64 yards. The final 34 yards were on a throw and toss from Luke Adcock to Nick Jones and with the extra point the Ironheads were ahead 7-6.
It took the Wildcats until the fourth quarter to find the end zone again. Fisher scored on a 4-yard carry that capped a seven-play drive in which Fisher also gained 66 yards on a run that set up the Checotah offense at the Ironhead 10-yard line and put the Wildcats up 12-7. Fisher racked up 171 yards rushing on 18 carries.
While the momentum seemed to have switched to the Wildcats, the Ironheads would not go away.
Eufaula answered on the next drive.
Adcock found Trevion Nichols for a 15-yard completion followed by two rushes by Noah Alexander covering 16 yards. The drive was capped on a 52-yard throw and catch from Adcock to Khelil Deere to put the Ironheads up for good at 13-12.
“In the second half we came out with more intensity and we made the adjustments and those adjustments were really successful,” said Adcock. “Khelil Deere had an outstanding game and my job is a lot easier with him and Noah (Alexander) in the back=field.”
Adcock finished the night with nine completions on 17 attempts for 160 yards and a touchdown.
The Checotah defense did hold the Ironheads to 226 yards of total offense but could not get the stops when they needed to.
“We missed some assignments on defense and they have the athletes to make you pay for it,” said Checotah head coach Zac Ross. “Our kids played hard but we came up short.”
Checotah hosts Tulsa Webster for Homecoming next week, while Eufaula’s homecoming is next week against Hartshorne.
EUFAULA 19, CHECOTAH 12
Eufaula 0 7 0 12—19
Checotah 6 0 0 6—12
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
CHS- Dontierre Fisher 84 run (kick fail) :18
Second Quarter
EHS- Nick Jones 34 pass from Luke Adcock (Quade Laughlin kick) 8:14
Fourth Quarter
CHS-Fisher 4 run (2 pt fail) 8:19
EHS- Khelil Deere 52 pass from Adcock (kick fail) 6:36
EHS-Noah Alexander 2 run (2 pt fail) 4:10
TEAM STATS
Checotah Eufaula
First Downs 7 9
Rushes-yards 33-173 33-66
Passing yards 41 160
Passes C-A-I 7-13-0 9-17-0
Punts-Avg 2-35 5-38
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-37 12-125
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: CHS, Dontierre Fisher 18-171(2 TD); Eufaula Noah Alexander 18-62 (TD).
Passing: CHS, Jake Vernon 7-13-41-0; EHS Adcock 9-17-160-0 (2 TD).
Receiving: CHS, Rylee Campbell 2-29; EHS, K. Deere 5-103 (TD), Nick Jones 3-45 (TD).
