OK, so it’s not 2014.
There’s no 10-0 season in the making anymore at Fort Gibson, and not even a cold, hard reality of a playoff battle in play. As of Tuesday, the post- season is now an open tournament. Because, while it’s not 2014, it is 2020, and we all know what 2020 has been about.
Still, the Tigers want anything but
a downward slide into the tournament, so it’s a week of readjustment heading into Friday’s home game with Broken Bow.
“I don’t think our practices were sharp last week,” said free safety Jaxon Perdue. “It’s not very often we’ve been 6-0. We realize we’re beatable and we don’t need to mess around. We’ve got to be sharp every day.”
Sallisaw quarterback Jaxon McTyre threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns in the 39-34 outcome last week.
“He’s probably the best we’ll see all season,” Perdue said. “His read plays were just outstanding. Our defense should have shut it all down a little better. His first two comeback routes were pretty well executed but we should have noticed better after that when they did it. His fades, they were kind of lucky, but really, they were just good passes and good catches. He’s definitely an excellent quarterback.”
Tigers head coach Greg Whiteley concurred.
“(McTyre) is nice, he’s a top-level quarterback and he runs Randon Lowe’s offense very well,” Whiteley said, mentioning the Sallisaw head coach and former Muskogee offensive coordinator. "We were both scoring so quick. We look at our defense as bend, don’t break, and got 39 hung on us. And they did everything right. Offensively, we also moved the ball. We still rushed for over 200 yards and scored five TDs.
“But it’s been about regrouping this week. Broken Bow’s coming in here.”
It’s a Savages team that has responded by outscoring Muldrow and McLain by a combined 79-6 since losing on a final-minute drive against Hilldale. It’s also a Savages program that came up to Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium in week 10 a year ago and got tripped up, 28-14, moving Fort Gibson up a spot in the playoff pecking order.
“No one gave us a chance of beating them last year and we played our butt off,” Whiteley said. “They have an explosive team with talent at every position. We’ve got to get some outs and control the ball on offense like we’re capable of doing.”
Perdue has seen a difference this week.
“They’re going to come in here with a chip on their shoulder from last year, but we’ve got one from last week,” he said. “A lot of those seniors that beat them last year are gone, but if you look at us from week one to week seven, we’ve grown closer as a unit, we’ve built trust in each other and I think we’re more cohesive at this point than we were at this point last year.
“It’s good that we had the schedule we did because we built that, we grew together, and have it in place with the toughest part of our schedule to go.”
Notes
• Whiteley shrugged about the playoff expansion that will allow everyone in due to missed games in some districts that may or may not
be made up as well as the continued threat of COVID-19 shutdowns.
“If you don’t have a good team and you’re 3-6, it’s really good for you,” he said. “There’s not anything bad about it. I say let’s all go. We still got to win games. And I think Stilwell and McLain (4A-4’s bottom two teams) are capable of causing somebody some problems.”
• Sophomore quarterback Cole Mahaney needs 78 yards to top 1,000 passing yards for the year. Mahaney is 61-of-110 for 922 yards and eight TDs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.