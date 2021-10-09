SEMINOLE 39, CHECOTAH 35 — The Wildcats gave the Chieftains all they could handle in searching for their first win of the season, falling to 0-6, 0-2 in District 3A-3. Elijah Thomas had three touchdowns, Trenton Dan had one receiving TD and one TD on defense and Zach Mullen threw four TD passes.
The Wildcats had a chance to pull off the upset put a potential game-winning TD catch bounced off the hands of the Checotah receiver in the end zone with :03 left on the clock.
EUFAULA 49, ATOKA 0 — The No. 10 Ironheads improve to 5-1 overall, 3-0 in District 2A-6. Matt Clover had 17 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns, Luke Adcock completed 10 of 16 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown and Tyler Lee had four receptions for 81 yards.
Victory Christian 50, Haskell 6 — Haskell fell to 2-4, 1-2 in 2A-7.
WARNER 42, SALLISAW CENTRAL 18 — Jace Jackson had TD runs of 19 and one yard while Mason Jim had four touchdown runs of 15, 10 and two 3-yard dashes as both went over 100 yards rushing. the Eagles improved to 5-1, 2-1 in District A-8.
GORE 35, COLCORD 26 — Gunner Dozier scored three times on rushes of 17, 57 and 4 yards and finished the night with 235 yards on 35 carries. Zane Craighead ran for a score and threw for another and had 146 yards on 18 carries. The Pirates, who were tied at 14 at the half, stayed unbeaten at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in District A-8.
PORTER 34, HULBERT 7 — The Pirates improve to 3-3 and 3-0 in District A-8. Camden Price had three carries for 113 yards and one TD, Kaleb Brewer had 52 yards and two scores, Caden Willard completed three passes with one TD and Brandon Welch had two catches for 28 yards and one TD.
DEWAR 83, PORUM 6 — The Panthers fall to 1-5 on the year, 0-1 in District B-5. No other information was received.
QUINTON 38, WEBBERS FALLS 20 — The Warriors dropped their District B-5 opener. Maddux Shelby had 157 yards on 23 carries and two TD for Webbers Falls (5-1, 0-1) while Caden Dishman had two receptions for 28 yards and two touchdowns.
MIDWAY 61, HENRYETTA WILSON 6 — Geral Washington was 15-of-24 passing for 336 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two more as the Chargers (5-2, 2-1) won decisively in C-4 Colt Miller had 117 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Tristan Wolfe had a 40-yard interception and a 48-yard touchdown reception.
Next week’s schedule
Thursday
Choctaw at Muskogee, 7 p.m.
Muldrow at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Sallisaw at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.
Miami at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Westville at Checotah, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Haskell at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.
Warner at Talihina, 7 p.m.
Gore at Porter, 7 p.m.
Porum at Weleetka, 7 p.m.
Oaks at Midway, 7 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Dewar, 7 p.m.
