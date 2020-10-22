Henryetta 20, Haskell 8

HENRYETTA —  Playing in a game changed by a day due to Henryetta’s makeup game next week, the Haymakers struck first, but faded as the Knights won for the fifth consecutive time in the series and the first time this season.

 Lucas Roberson struck first with a 7-yard run and combined with Gage Sanders on the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. Fernando Gonzalez had an interception for Haskell (1-5, 1-4 2A-7). 

 

Quinton 50, Porum 0

QUINTON — The Panthers game was bumped up a day and it turned into a long night, falling to 2-6, 0-3 in B-5.

 

 Thursday’s state scores

Henryetta 20, Haskell 8

Quinton 50, Porum 0

Moore 21, Putnam City 14

Lawton 57, U.S. Grant 6

Collinsville 70, T. Memorial 6

Cleveland 28, Skiatook 21

Community Christian 28, Purcell 21

Christian Heritage 34, Crooked Oak 14

Bethel 47, Lexington 6

Crescent 22, OK Christian 8

Liberty 29, Allen 20

Wyandotte 19, Fairland 10

Alex 54, SW Covenant 38

Laverne 52, Canton 6

Corn Bible 38, Beaver 32

Medford 46, Bluejacket 0

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you