Henryetta 20, Haskell 8
HENRYETTA — Playing in a game changed by a day due to Henryetta’s makeup game next week, the Haymakers struck first, but faded as the Knights won for the fifth consecutive time in the series and the first time this season.
Lucas Roberson struck first with a 7-yard run and combined with Gage Sanders on the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. Fernando Gonzalez had an interception for Haskell (1-5, 1-4 2A-7).
Quinton 50, Porum 0
QUINTON — The Panthers game was bumped up a day and it turned into a long night, falling to 2-6, 0-3 in B-5.
Thursday’s state scores
Moore 21, Putnam City 14
Lawton 57, U.S. Grant 6
Collinsville 70, T. Memorial 6
Cleveland 28, Skiatook 21
Community Christian 28, Purcell 21
Christian Heritage 34, Crooked Oak 14
Bethel 47, Lexington 6
Crescent 22, OK Christian 8
Liberty 29, Allen 20
Wyandotte 19, Fairland 10
Alex 54, SW Covenant 38
Laverne 52, Canton 6
Corn Bible 38, Beaver 32
Medford 46, Bluejacket 0
