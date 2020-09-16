In a 2-0 start, Fort Gibson’s offense has evolved from the run-oriented I-formation sets.
They’ve been successful running the ball — Kamaron Clopton has had over or right near 100 yards of rushing in both games so far — but a maturing sophomore quarterback in Cole Mahaney and a plethora of receiving options is creating some balance.
Mahaney was 8-of-14 for 220 yards and two TDs last week in a 52-17 thrashing of Catoosa. Those touchdown tosses were deep routes to Cameron Dornan for 82 yards and 70 yards to Cade Waggle.
People are learning — Ground Tiger will bite you if you focus too much on it.
“Our receiver corps is very talented, going about seven deep. Some play in the secondary,” Fort Gibson coach Greg Whiteley said. “Cole feels really good with any of them and I knew it was coming.”
So there’s no need to run a tailback 35 times anymore. Nor do they have to seriously consider it on a third-and-long, just as was the case on Friday.
On Dornan’s score, both safeties were up near the line, filling an already loaded box. The response: Dial up a post route.
“We knew the free safety was eye-balling our power counter, so he scooted up. I knew Dornan was going to be open,” Whiteley said.
Leading up to Waggle’s, Catoosa had cut a 24-0 halftime deficit to 24-11. it was third-and-8, with momentum on the home side.
The call was Right Z Skinny, to the Z receiver, or flanker.
That was Waggle on a post route.
“Coach wanted to take a chance. I made a couple of moves off the line and took off. The ball was there,” said Waggle.
That made it 31-11. Then it was time for two other receivers filling their roles on defense. Mike Johnson, who plays outside linebacker and catches balls out of the backfield, and Morice Ford at safety each had pick-sixes of 42 and 40 yards, and the rout was on.
“We’re in a groove right now and I hope we go into every single week like we have the first two games,” said Waggle, who also had a pair of TD catches in the second scrimmage against Oologah, including a jump ball on a drag route that was thrown in tight coverage with a defender on his back side.
“Me and Cole are good buddies in real life and have been busting our tails this summer, going to the field, practicing routes, and we’ve known each other since second grade,” Waggle said.
And he’s noticed a difference in a year since Mahaney came in last September as a freshman, first start against powerhouse Wagoner, and leading a senior-oriented team three years older than him.
“I think he is getting smarter every single week on who to get the ball to and how to get it there,” Waggle said.
They’ll be tested this week by a Glenpool defense that Whiteley said is more athletic than the previous two opponents. The Warriors are 1-1, losing 31-7 to Skiatook before bouncing back to shut out Durant 20-0 last week. Like week one, it’s an opponent the Tigers have never met, but that’s where the comparisons end.
“With Tecumseh, those guys were big and physical,” the head coach said. “This is more speed for speed and play fast.
“I like the matchup.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium.
