Notable
The Roughers will be looking for a home win this week. They’re 0-3 this season and lost all three in a shortened 2020. The two teams have met twice, once in the 2019 playoffs and last year, in a 26-10 road loss. It’s also Hall of Fame night as track/basketball standout Alfred Neale, golfer Jamie Voegeli, Dan Jefferson (football, basketball and wrestling, later as football and wrestling coach), Catrina Pearson Morrow (golf), Jamie Young (coach), Shereka Jones (track, cheerleading) and Richard Moseley (football, posthumously).
Fort Gibson’s 60-8 win over McLain last week was the most points for the Tigers (5-1, 3-0) since 62 in 2017. Up next, a grudge match: The Tigers lost 39-35 to Sallisaw (1-5, 1-2) in a 2020 game that saw six lead changes in three quarters. A year earlier, the Tigers lost by the same score after taking the lead with just over two minutes to play, only to lose it on a Black Diamond score with 50 seconds left.
This is no typo. Checotah is 0-6 and 0-2 in district, but the Wildcats came close to upsetting unbeaten Seminole by, yes, it’s another 39-35. The Wildcats host Westville (6-1, 2-1) with a shot at staying in the 3A-3 race this week.
Gabe Rodriguez’s five touchdown passes against Catoosa on Friday tied Malcolm Rodriguez and Prince McJunkins with five in the Dale Condict era. The younger Rodriguez had 110 rushing yards in the 56-0 win over Catoosa — Wagoner’s biggest margin of victory and first shutout of the year.
This week
This week, and yes, it’s annual edition of Thursday Night Lights:
Choctaw at Muskogee, 7 p.m.
Muldrow at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Sallisaw at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.
Miami at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Westville at Checotah, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Haskell at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.
Warner at Talihina, 7 p.m.
Gore at Porter, 7 p.m.
Porum at Weleetka, 7 p.m.
Oaks at Midway, 7 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Dewar, 7 p.m.
Commented
