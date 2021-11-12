Gore running back Gunner Dozier had three touchdown runs of 21, 31 and 1 yards and the second-ranked Pirates dominated the Wewoka Tigers in a Class A first-round game at Gore, winning 61-0.
The Pirates (11-0) were 8-of-8 on touchdown drives in the first half and would have run the table but slowed it down on their second and last possession of a running-clock second half, ending prematurely on a fumble with a little over a minute to play.
Their defense, meanwhile, forced five consecutive three-and-outs before Wewoka got its initial first down of the contest, a 26-yard completion by Tiger quarterback Aaron Hamilton and for the game, gave up just three first downs.
In all, the defense held Wewoka to 53 yards of offense, 48 through the air.
“We’re really playing with a lot of confidence,” said Gore head coach Brandon Tyler.
Adding to the Gore onslaught, Jackson Duke had a 14-yard TD run, Gabe Dozier a 1-yard run and Dayne Perryman a 19-yard run. Meanwhile, Gore quarterback Zane Craighead hit TD passes to Jackson Duke for 14 yards and Ryan Marrell for 6 yards
On the 1-yard run by Gunner Dozier, he might have had that earlier, but fumbled after a 32-yard gain. Downfield blocking, Pirates receiver Journey Shells alertly scooped the ball at the 10 and took it just shy of the goal line. Craighead had a 40-yard toss earlier on that drive to 31.
Keigan Reid recovered a fumble to set up a score and Damion Dover had an interception to set up Gore scores.
“Our defense is playing well right now, I think that’s the third or fourth game we’ve held our opponent to under 100 yards of offense,” Tyler said. “They got to come to work next week and get after it.”
The Pirates will host Woodland next week in a rematch of a 2020 playoff. Woodland handed the Pirates their only loss in 2020 in a second-round contest, 38-18.
Alex Hallum’s 15-yard touchdown run was Gore’s lone second-half score.
Gunner Dozier had 147 yards rushing, 138 yards rushing at the half.
Craighead finished with 45 yards passing and 132 rushing. Christian O'Connor, back from a leg injury earlier in the season, had seven extra points.
Wewoka ends its year at 5-6.
