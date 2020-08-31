With week zero in the books with all three area teams getting games in, the first full-fledged week of high school football is here and one contest is already scratched for Friday due to COVID-19.
Gore's home opener with Keys has been canceled. Gore head coach Brandon Tyler said Monday that they had one positive test on the team but 20 were also affected due to contact tracing.
This leaves 13 kids still healthy on the Gore roster. With all out for 14 days, this also likely affects the Pirates' week two game with Mounds although nothing is official on that contest yet.
One other area team saved its week one game. Berryhill canceled on Fort Gibson, but the Tigers picked up Tecumseh in a home date Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.