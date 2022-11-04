Gore wiped the slate clean again on Friday night, capping a third consecutive perfect season with a 55-0 pillage of the Porter Pirates to put the finishing touches on a District A-8 title.
It was the fourth consecutive shutout and a school-record tying eighth this season for Gore’s Pirates, ranked No. 2 in Class A. Only Mounds (55-21) and Pocola (61-12) have registered points against the Pirates.
“We finished that,” Gore coach Brandon Tyler said. “But our goal now is having five more games.”
He was asked about the shutout record.
“We went back last spring and simplified things to keep them from having to think so much and just play faster, and I think that’s made a big difference,” Tyler said.
That’s the number required to reach the title game in December.
Noah Cooper threw for three touchdowns, one each to Ben Kirkpatrick, Hunter McGee and Liam Edwards, and ran for another. Jackson Duke rushed for a pair of touchdowns. McGee returned a punt return for six. It was 48-0 at the half.
Alex Hallum’s touchdown was the only score in a running-clock second half.
All this with Gunner Dozier held out with an arm injury. The Pirates’ leading rusher will be back next week, Tyler said.
Gore will host Fairland in a first-round battle next week. The Pirates have been ousted in the second round the past two seasons.
Porter, who started the season with four coaches sidelined due to various injuries, finished 3-6 overall and 1-5 in A-8 in coach Denton Long’s second campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.