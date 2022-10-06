HASKELL — On a perfect night for football here Thursday, the story of the game as resiliency, with Haskell taking a 27-24 win over Oklahoma City Casady.
A second-half comeback and solid defense led the Haymaker push.
“We’ve been pretty resilient all year,” said Haskell coach Phil McWilliams, whose team moved to 3-3 with the non-district win.. “Things haven’t bounced our way all year. “We don’t get down on each other and we just keep plugging away.”
The game started slowly for the Haymakers.
A fumble on their very first play of the game led to a Casady recovery and subsequent touchdown, putting the Haymakers in a quick 7-0 deficit. After going three and out on their next drive and a failed fake punt, Haskell quickly found themselves down 14-0.
On the next drive, the Haskell offense found its tune with a 44-yard pass from senior quarterback Brannon Westmoreland to his junior wideout Lucas King, which put the Haymakers at the 1-yard line, setting up a TD run by Westmoreland on the very next play to cut the lead to 14-7.
After the Haskell defense held Casady (3-3) to a field goal and with a 17-7 deficit, the two teams traded possessions, but on Haskell’s ensuing possession, return specialist Briley Love’s punt return put Haskell inside the red zone, leading to another Westmoreland touchdown run to cut the deficit to 17-14.
It was 24-14 at the half.
“I just went in at halftime and told them, ‘Coaches don’t win games. Players win games,’” said McWilliams.
The second half was a whole different story as the Haskell defense posted a shutout, but scored one on its own on an interception return for a TD by senior linebacker Tomas Graber on the very first play of the second half, which cut the Cyclone lead to 24-21.
After another Haymaker defensive stop, Westmoreland found Love in the end zone for a leaping 18-yard TD grab. The catch put the Haymakers up 27-24 after a missed extra point, and that score would hold for the remainder of the game.
“The defense was spectacular,” said McWilliams. “Tonight was about how much heart this program has.”
Haskell hosts Canadian next Thursday.
