As it appears, none of the 13 area schools are out of the playoff hunt with two weeks remaining — although some have very slim grips.
A look at things going into week nine, with three schools still with hopes of district championships:
Muskogee (2-6, 2-3), Sand Springs (5-3, 2-3) and Ponca City (3-5, 2-3) all have three losses and tied for fourth in District 6AII-2, but Sand Springs has wins over both and would take fourth by winning out or one win and losses by Muskogee and Ponca City this week. Muskogee’s hopes also require beating Tulsa Washington on the road next week, Ponca’s on beating Bixby. Sand Springs has the bottom two teams left in Bartlesville and Putnam West.
In 4A-4, Fort Gibson (6-2, 4-1) would have to beat Poteau (7-1, 5-0) to have a shot at first or second. The Tigers are 28 behind Poteau on tiebreaker points, but Poteau must still play Broken Bow (7-1, 5-0) in Week 10. A loss to Poteau and the Tigers and Hilldale (6-2, 3-2) play for third in 4A-4 next week. Hilldale’s very thin path above third would require winning out (McLain, Fort Gibson), a Fort Gibson win this week, two Broken Bow or Poteau losses, and a lot of tiebreaker help on outcome margins.
A Wagoner win at Grove by five or more would give the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-1 4A-3) the tiebreaker lead in a three-way tie scenario with Grove (8-0, 5-0) and Bristow (6-2, 4-1). A loss would put Wagoner in the third spot and a road game to start the playoffs.
Checotah (1-7, 1-3 3A-3) has games left with the bottom two teams in the district in Locust Grove and Sequoyah. Wins in both would clinch fourth. Locust Grove also has three losses and is at Seminole (7-1, 3-1) this week before closing with the Wildcats. Westville, also with three losses, has Seminole and Stigler (7-1, 3-1) left.
Eufaula (7-1, 5-0) will settle matters in week 10 with Antlers (8-0, 5-0) regardless of outcomes in week 9. They both hold tiebreaker edges over all other contenders.
Haskell (4-4, 3-2 2A-7) has everything on the table mathematically but would need to win out against Beggs (7-1, 5-0) and Metro Christian (5-3, 3-2). Metro’s lone losses have been to Beggs and Victory. A loss, especially to Metro, would cost Haskell in any tiebreaker for third or fourth and two losses send the Haymakers to the offseason in any case.
In District A-8, Gore (8-0, 5-0) clinches the title with any win against non- title contenders Talihina and Canadian. Warner (7-1, 4-1) clinches second with one win and either a Porter loss against Colcord (6-2, 2-2) this week or against Warner in week 10. Porter can claim second with wins in both. All three are in the postseason.
In the six-team B-5, a lot of odd things can happen. Webbers Falls (5-3, 0-3) and Porum (1-7, 0-3) will play to avoid sole possession of last place this week and yet wouldn’t necessarily be eliminated with a loss. Directly, Webbers could get in with wins against Porum and Weleetka (3-5, 1-3) in week 10 should Weleetka lose to Quinton (4-4, 2-1). Porum’s road with a win would be more difficult with a week 10 game against Wetumka (5-2, 3-0). There’s tiebreaker possibilities for both Webbers and Porum, but not good ones, with a Weleetka win this week and a Quinton loss to Dewar. In a very remote situation, Weleetka, Webbers and Porum could be in a tie for both the final playoff spot and last place. The best either could finish is fourth.
A loss by Midway (5-3, 3-2 C-4) to Coyle (2-6, 2-3) this week badly impacts the Chargers’ playoff chance since it would lose the head-to-head tiebreaker. A win puts the Chargers in position to finish as high as second by beating Sasakwa (6-1, 4-1) in week 10 should Sasakwa beat Oaks this week. An Oaks win and a Midway win would mean next week’s game would be for third.
The link to district standings: http://www.ossaarankings.com/Default.aspx?sel=districts&spgk=Football
