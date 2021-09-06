PREP FOOTBALL: WEEK ONE INTO WEEK TWO
Tougher Rougher
You throw youth into a hyper-paced battle (Greenwood gave new meaning to the hurry-up offense) and you’ll get exposed.
A week later, even at 0-2, Muskogee seems a different team.
The Roughers had their chances in the fourth quarter on two drives to beat Arkansas 7A Bentonville West. They came up short 31-26, but had the edge in first downs (18-17) and were competitive in yards (333-309).
Against Greenwood in a 63-21 loss, they were outgained 715-253 and had 11 first downs to 31.
Next up, the final Arkansas tune-up in Rogers, Ark. The Mountaineers opened with a 51-40 win over Siloam Springs, Ark.
Top area battle
Hilldale, which beat Oklahoma’s Rogers High 28-20 for its 13th consecutive season opening win, stays on the road at Checotah this week. The Wildcats’ 0-2 mark is deceptive. They battled back to make their opener respectable at 2A No. 1 Metro Christian, 41-21. then dropped a close one against an improved Hugo team, 32-26.
Dodging worse luck
Eufaula fell to Vian and in the process saw two-time All-Phoenix offensive lineman Ty Dodd suffer a dislocated elbow. Eufaula head coach Larry Newton said the dislocation was “clean” with no bone break or chip. He’ll be available as the Ironheads face Owasso’s JV on Thursday.
Dawg gone
Wagoner’s 37-13 loss to Coweta was its worst loss since a 43-6 loss to Grove in 2008 — a big blow for the defending Class 4A champions who graduated all but two starters from that squad. The Bulldogs will try and rebound Friday at 5A Tahlequah.
Watkins, Warner launch
Rafe Watkins got his debut win at Warner, 54-0 over Savanna. Running back Mason Jim had 158 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Jace Jackson had a combined 213 yards, 119 on the ground from the quarterback spot. The defense allowed just 65 yards.
Nice save
Gore had its game with Keys wiped out early in the week when the Cougars fell victim to COVID-19 quarantine protocol. The Pirates picked up Waldron, Ark., and prevailed 51-6 despite with just two days to prepare. A year ago, Gore lost its first two games to its own COVID situation.
First homecoming
Fort Gibson, which lost at Berryhill last Friday, gets its home opener and homecoming taken care of in one fell swoop. The Tigers host Catoosa.
Off weeks
Midway and Webbers Falls. Midway will need it. Joining Wagoner in the category of shockers, the Chargers will likely fall from the Class C rankings after a 56-8 loss to Arkoma. Webbers Falls goes into the break off a 2-0 start.
This week’s schedule:
Thursday
Eufaula at Owasso JV, 7 p.,m.
Friday
Muskogee at Rogers, Ark., 7 p.m.
Hilldale at Checotah, 7 p.m.
Catoosa at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.
Wagoner at Tahlequah, 7 p.m.
Warner at Henryetta, 7 p.m.
Haskell at Porter, 7 p.m.
Gore at Mounds, 7 p.m.
Porum at Claremore Christian, 7 p.m.
