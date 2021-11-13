GROVE — When Fort Gibson’s Hunter Branch picked off Grove’s Carson Trimble and raced 63 yards untouched for a 35-21 Fort Gibson lead near the end of the third quarter, it looked like the Tigers could smell an upset of the District 4A-3 champion and a home playoff game next week.
But Grove’s Emmanuel Crawford took over the final quarter, accounting for three touchdowns to lead his team over the Tigers 42-35 at Ridgerunner Stadium.
Crawford racked up 377 total yards and five touchdowns on the night, 283 yards of that rushing on 33 carries.
“It’s a heartbreaking loss, especially for the seniors, they’ve worked so hard to get where we are,” said Tiger coach Greg Whiteley. “We just needed one stop in the fourth quarter and couldn’t get it done.”
To end the half, it looked like momentum might just swing the Tigers’ way.
Just after Grov;e tied the game at 14-14, when Trimble hit a streaking Hogan Hacker for a 44-yard touchdown catch and run, the Tigers Cole Mahaney engineered a drive on the ensuing possession, finding Cade Waggle who tipped the pass to Branch in the back of the endzone for the halftime lead 21-14.
Grove came out swinging, taking advantage of the aggressive Tiger defense, Trimble connected with Hacker on a slip screen for a 44-yard gain. Then Crawford capped the drive with a two-yard run to tie the game at 21-21 with 8:15 to go in the third quarter.
A turnover on downs then a fumble by the RIdgerunners gave the Tigers a chance to take the lead once again with a short field. Five plays later Mahaney hit Waggle in the flat for an eight-yard score and their third lead of the night, 28-21 with 4:00 left on the clock in the third quarter.
Facing a fourth-and-five 40-yard line the Ridgerunners opted to go for the first down, when Branch snagged the pass to put the Tigers up 35-21.
Then the wheels fell off the Tigers proverbial wagon.
Trimble found Crawford from 34-yards out for his third touchdown of the night to open the fourth quarter.
After a 45-yard kickoff return by Seth Rowan, FGHS stalled on its drive with a 37-yard missed field goal. Six plays later Crawford went in from 30 yards out to tie the game at 35 with 4:18 to go in the fourth quarter.
Three minutes later, Crawford put the nail in the coffin on the Tigers with a 64-yard touchdown run.
“I thought we fought hard tonight, the kids played hard and we had a good game plan we just couldn’t get it done,” said Whiteley. “We had the district champs down but we just made to many mistakes.”
With under a minute left in the game, with Grove facing fourth-and-6, Trimble called a hard count and the FGHS jumped. Grove ran out the clock.
GROVE 42, FORT GIBSON 35
FGHS714140- 35
Grove014721- 42
First Quarter
FGHS – Toby West 40 pass from Cole Mahaney (Jaxson Purdue kick) 4:44
Second Quarter
FGHS – Cade Waggle 22 pass from Mahaney (Purdue kick) 10:38
GHS – Emannuel Crawford 4 run (Nichols Alsop kick) 5:24
GHS – Hogan Hacker 44 pass from Carson Trimble (Alsop kick) 2:05
FGHS – Hunter Branch 11 pass from Mahaney (Purdue kick) :10
Third Quarter
GHS – Crawford 2 run (Alsop kick) 8:15
FGHS – Waggle 8 pass from Mahaney (Purdue kick) 4:00
FGHS – Branch 62 interception return (Purdue kick) 2:18
Fourth Quarter
GHS – Crawford 29 pass from Trimble (Alsop kick) 11:34
GHS – Crawford 30 run (Alsop kick) 4:18
GHS – Crawford 64 run (Alsop kick) 2:17
TEAM STATS
FGHS GHS
First Downs 14 25
Rushing Yards 77 340
Passing yards 232 229
Passing C-A-I 12-19-0 10-18-2
Punts-Avg 3-32 0-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-1
Penalties-yards 9-70 8-70
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: FGHS,West 15-51 (TD); Grove, Crawford 33-283 (5 TD).
Passing: FGHS, Mahaney 12-19-0-232 (3 TD); GHS, Trimble 10-18-229-2 (2 TD).
Receiving: FGHS, Seth Rowan 5-48; Grove, Crawford 4-94.
